US Executive Branch Update – February 27, 2023

POTUS’ Schedule*
8:05 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware en route the White House
8:55 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
11:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office
5:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President deliver remarks at a reception celebrating Black History Month | East Room
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
9:45 a.m. EST – the Vice President will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Columbia Metropolitan Airport
11:15 a.m. EST – the Vice President will arrive at Columbia Metropolitan Airport
12:45 p.m. EST – the Vice President will deliver remarks highlighting the progress on the Administration’s efforts to expand affordable high-speed internet nationwide
Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Progress in Lowering Internet Costs for Families, Funding to Expand High Speed Internet Access
2:10 p.m. EST – the Vice President will depart Columbia Metropolitan Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews
3:30 p.m. EST – the Vice President will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
5:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President deliver remarks at a reception celebrating Black History Month | East Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Friday-Sunday, February 24-26, 2023
The White House
February 26
Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Welcoming the Aqaba Meeting and Communique
February 24
Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Aluminum into the United States
Proclamation on Increasing Duties on Certain Articles from the Russian Federation
Fact Sheet: On One Year Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, Biden Administration Announces Actions to Support Ukraine and Hold Russia Accountable
Statement from President Joe Biden on January PCE Report
Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
Memorandum on Unexpected Urgent Refugee and Migration Needs
Remarks by Vice President Harris on Access to Reproductive Healthcare
Readout of Vice President Harris’ Meeting on Threats to Medication Abortion
Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Women’s Empowerment Reception with the U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, as Prepared for Delivery
Press Release: ICYMI | Defense Secretaries Panetta and Hagel: “Debt-ceiling brinksmanship weakens U.S. national security”
Proclamation on National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
Transcript: Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
Article: Austin Says World is Resolute in Supporting Ukraine
Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – Feb. 24
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
Press Release: DOD Issues Guidance for Implementing Rescission of August 24, 2021, and November 30, 2021, Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Requirements for Service Members
Publication: Guidance for Implementing Rescission of August 24, 2021, and November 30, 2021, Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Requirements for Members of the Armed Forces
Press Release: Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee (SPRIRC) Releases Report
Publication: Preventing Suicide in the U.S. Military: Recommendations from the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee
Press Release: Navy to Christen Future USNS Cody
Article: For New Engineers, DOD Has Many Opportunities
Article: Officials Outline Strategy in Nuclear Posture Review
Contracts for February 24, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, February 27, 2023
Europe, Ukraine
February 26: Statement | Crimea Is Ukraine
February 24: Remarks | Secretary Blinken’s Remarks at the United Nations Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine
February 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Remarks at the United Nations Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine
February 24: Statement | Continued Support for Ukraine to Withstand Russia’s Assaults
February 24: Statement | The United States Imposes Additional Sweeping Costs on Russia
February 24: Fact Sheet | The United States Takes Sweeping Actions on the One Year Anniversary of Russia’s War Against Ukraine
February 24: Statement | Russia’s War Against Ukraine – One Year Later
February 24: Readout | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Virtual OSCE Permanent Council Meeting
February 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tajani
February 24: Statement | Estonia National Day
February 26: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Geneva, Switzerland, February 27-28, 2023
United Nations
February 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres
Middle East
Central Asia
February 24: Transcript | Previewing Secretary Blinken’s Upcoming Travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
Asia-Pacific
February 26: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Sydney, Australia, for WorldPride
February 24: Statement | Virtual Press Conference with U.S. Officials and the APEC Secretariat Following the APEC 2023 First Senior Officials’ Meeting
Western Hemisphere
February 24: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Brazil, Panama, and Houston
SecState Interviews
February 24: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Michelle Miller, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings
February 24: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC Good Morning America
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
Statement from Administrator Samantha Power on the One Year Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion
Press Release: The United States Begins Disbursing $9.9 Billion to Further Support the Government of Ukraine
Press Release: The United States Plans to Provide $250 Million to Support the Government of Ukraine to Address Energy Impacts
Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Join Ukrainian-American Community in Support of Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom (Feb. 25)
Press Release: The United States Plans to Provide $300 Million to Strengthen Moldova’s Energy Security
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Marking the One-Year Anniversary of Russia’s Brutal Invasion of Ukraine
Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Interview with Michel Martin of NPR
Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Interview with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC
Department of the Treasury
Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting with Finance Minister of Japan, Shunichi Suzuki
Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Choo Kyung-ho
Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Roundtable with U.S. and Indian Tech Business Leaders
Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen During Press Pool Spray with UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Sanctions: Targeting Key Sectors, Evasion Efforts, and Military Supplies, Treasury Expands and Intensifies Sanctions Against Russia
Fact Sheet: Disrupting and Degrading – One Year of U.S. Sanctions on Russia and Its Enablers
Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Suspension of Russia from the Financial Action Task Force
Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations and Designations Updates; Belarus Designations; Publication of Russia-related Determination; Issuance of Russia-related General Licenses and Associated Frequently Asked Questions
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
Press Release: SEC Investor Advisory Committee to Discuss the Growth of Private Markets, Oversight of Investment Advisers, and Open-End Fund Liquidity Risk Management at March 2nd Meeting
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
Press Release: Task Force KleptoCapture Unseals Two Cases Charging Evasion of Russian Economic Countermeasures
Press Release: Заява Генерального Прокурора Мерріка Б. Гарланда у зв’язку з Річницею Нападу Росії на Україну
Press Release: Former Insurance Executive Indicted for $2B Fraud Scheme
Press Release: Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Wire Fraud Conspiracy
Press Release: Former City of Atlanta Official Sentenced for Accepting Bribes
Speech: Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Marshall Miller Delivers Testimony at the United States Sentencing Commission Public Hearing on Proposed Amendments to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines
Press Release: Two Individuals Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Anniversary of Russia’s Unprovoked Invasion of Ukraine
Blog: It’s a New Dawn, It’s a New Day, It’s a New Website for CISA!
Press Release: CBP Officers Seize More Than 540 Pounds of Narcotics (Texas)
Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded Youth of the Month honorees for February (Texas)
Press Release: Completion of Large-Scale Donation Project at World Trade LPOE (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
Press Release: USTR Releases Annual Report on China’s WTO Compliance
Press Release: United States to Participate in Second Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Negotiating Round in Indonesia
Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Imposition of Higher Tariffs on Additional Imports from Russia
Department of Commerce
Press Release: United States to Participate in Second Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Negotiating Round in Indonesia (Mar. 13-19)
Statement by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on the Imposition of Higher Section 232 Tariffs on Imports of Russian Aluminum
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
Press Release: MB Issues Hearing Designation Order Related to TEGNA Transaction
Press Release: Carr, Simington on Hearing Designation Order
U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
Readout: Export-Import Bank of the United States Chair Reta Jo Lewis Met with Government and Private Sector Leaders in Bahrain This Week
Press Release: Export-Import Bank of the United States Supports Second Renewal of Supply Chain Finance Guarantee Supporting United States Steel Corporation
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests Nearly $10 Million for Reforestation through Forest Nursery and Native Seed Partnerships
Department of Energy (DOE)
Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces $48 Million to Improve Reliability and Resiliency of America’s Power Grid
Press Release: ICYMI | Biden-Harris Administration’s Inaugural Offshore Wind Shot Summit Demonstrates Momentum Toward U.S. Deployment Goals
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
Press Release: FERC Staff Issues the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC’s Southside Reliability Enhancement Project (CP22-461-000)
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.4 Billion for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
-
Link to other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
Press Release: U.S. Mint Presents its New Bessie Coleman Commemorative Quarter to the FAA
Department of Labor
Press Release: Federal panel upholds $10K U.S. Department of Labor citation litigated by Walmart for years over hazardous shelving
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
Press Release: FDA Authorizes First Over-the-Counter At-Home Test to Detect Both Influenza and COVID-19 Viruses
Press Release: FDA Outlines Steps to Strengthen Tobacco Program
Press Release: FDA Roundup | February 24, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in January 2023
Press Release: In Case You Missed It | Biden-Harris Administration to Save Some New Homebuyers $800 Each Year on Average on Mortgage Payments
General Services Administration (GSA)
Press Release: GSA Continues Support for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses through Key Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (VETS 2)
Government Accountability Office (GAO)