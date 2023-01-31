Advertisement
US Executive Branch Update – January 30, 2023
This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.
POTUS’ Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
12:50 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route Baltimore, Maryland
1:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Baltimore, Maryland
2:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT discusses how Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will replace the 150-year old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel; The Secretary of Transportation attends
Fact Sheet: President Biden Kicks off Major Baltimore Rail Tunnel Project Funded by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
3:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Baltimore, Maryland, en route the White House
4:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
10:45 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Raleigh – Durham International Airport
11:45 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport
1:10 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in America’s small businesses
3:55 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Raleigh-Durham International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews
4:55 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, January 27-29, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
January 29
Statement from President Joe Biden on the 14th Anniversary of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act
January 28
Statement from President Joe Biden on the 20th Anniversary of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)
Readout of Vice President Harris’s Call with President Herzog of Israel
January 27
Statement from President Joe Biden on Tyre Nichols
Statement from Vice President Harris on Tyre Nichols
Readout of White House Meeting with Mayors on Potential Protests
Readout of President Joe Biden’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Terrorist Attack in Israel
Joint Declaration on The Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity
Statement by President Joe Biden on the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity
Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Advances Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity
Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation at the Accelerating Lead Pipe Replacement Summit
Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the New U.S.-EU Artificial Intelligence Collaboration
Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Following Arrest in Alleged Assassination Plot Targeting Critic of the Iranian Regime
Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions and Progress to Protect Communities from Lead Pipes and Paint
Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Releases New Data Showing 26 Million People in All 50 States Applied or Were Automatically Eligible for One-Time Student Debt Relief
Statement from President Joe Biden on Personnel Announcement (re: Ron Klain/Jeff Zients)
Department of Defense (DOD)
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
Statement from Department of Defense Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on the Terrorist Attack in Israel
Article: Austin Looks to Build on Strengths of Alliances with South Korea, the Philippines
Contracts for January 27, 2023
Department of State
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from January 28-31, 2023
Daily Schedule | Monday, January 30, 2023
Middle East and Near East
January 28: Fact Sheet | The U.S.-Egypt Relationship
January 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Al Arabiya Cairo Bureau Chief Randa Abul Azm at a Conversation with Rising Egyptian Leaders
January 29: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Nadia Bilbassy of Al Arabiya
January 27: Statement | Condemning the Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem
January 27: Statement | Condemning the Attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran
January 27: Statement | Joint Statement on OPCW Report Finding Syrian Regime Responsible for Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria, on April 7, 2018
January 29: Advisory | Special Representative for Afghanistan West’s Travel to Pakistan, Germany, Switzerland
Asia-Pacific
January 27: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland’s Travel to Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, and Qatar
Western Hemisphere
January 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai at a Virtual Ministerial for the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity
January 27: Statement | Conclusion of Round 15 of Negotiations to Modernize the Columbia River Treaty Regime
January 27: Statement | U.S. and Canada Co-Host Proliferation Security Initiative Workshop
January 27: Statement | Bicentennial of U.S.-Argentina Official Relations
January 27: Bicentennial of U.S.-Chile Official Relations
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
January 27: Statement | Russia’s Intensifying Crackdown on Independent Civil Society
January 27: Statement | Joint Statement on U.S.–Italy Science and Technology Cooperation
January 27: Statement | Designation of Former Representatives of the National Assembly of Serbia Verica Radeta and Petar Jojić for Involvement in Significant Corruption
PEPFAR
January 28: Statement | 20th Anniversary of the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief
Artificial Intelligence
January 28: Statement | Under Secretary Fernandez Signs Administrative Arrangement with European Commission’s Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content, and Technology (DG-CNECT) on Artificial Intelligence
Maritime, IUI Fishing
January 27: Statement | Strengthening Shared Understanding Among the Partners in the Blue Pacific and Pacific Islands: Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (IUUF) and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA)
World Customs Organization
January 27: Statement | U.S. Support for WCO Secretary General Candidacy of Ian Saunders
International Holocaust Remembrance Day
January 27: Statement | International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Department Press Briefing
January 27: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
Press Release: United States Provides More Than $41 Million in Additional Assistance to Respond to the Near-Famine Crisis in Somalia
Readout: Administrator Samantha Power’s Meeting with Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog
Statement by Administrator Samantha Power on the Twentieth Anniversary of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
January 29
Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Ending Famine During a Press Conference in Mogadishu, Somalia
Press Release: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announces $41 Million in Additional Assistance to Respond to the Near-Famine Crisis in Somalia
Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Travel to Somalia
January 28
Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto
Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meetings in Nairobi, Kenya
Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Conference with Resettlement Support Center Deputy Director Nicole Irungu in Nairobi, Kenya
January 27
Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Conference in Maputo, Mozambique
Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust
Remarks at the UN Memorial Ceremony on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust
Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Mali
Department of the Treasury
Statement from Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Implementation of Strong Inflation Reduction Act Worker Protections
Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Lunch with Local and International Philanthropies on South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP)
Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Press at Nkangala Technical and Vocational Education and Training College in Emalahleni, South Africa
Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Roundtable with Nkangala Technical and Vocational Education and Training College in Emalahleni, South Africa
Advisory: Under Secretary Brian Nelson to Travel to Oman, United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
Readout of U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr.’s Meeting with Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa Delgado
Press Release: Justice Department Announces Charges and New Arrest in Connection with Assassination Plot Directed from Iran
Speech: Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on Charges and New Arrest in Connection with Assassination Plot Directed from Iran
Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks on Charges and New Arrest in Connection with Assassination Plot Directed from Iran
Speech: Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Remarks on Charges and New Arrest in Connection with Assassination Plot Directed from Iran
Press Release: Registered Sex Offender Sentenced for Production and Distribution of Child Pornography
Press Release: New York Woman Sentenced for $9.2 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Enjoins Tax Return Preparer in Florida
Press Release: Las Vegas Dentist Pleads Guilty to Failing to Pay Employment Taxes
Press Release: Minnesota Man Charged with Tax and Wire Fraud
Press Release: San Diego Man Pleads Guilty to Failing to Appear, Tax Evasion and Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Press Release: DHS Announces Results of 2022 Invent2Prevent Final Competition
Press Release: CBP Officers Save Unresponsive Infant at Del Rio Port of Entry (Texas)
Press Release: The San Diego Field Office Kicks of the Year Strong with Nine Seizures Worth More Than $9 Million Dangerous Drugs (California)
Press Release: Border Patrol Seizes $4 Million in Narcotics in One Day (California)
Press Release: AMO Agents Honor Fallen Heroes in 600 Mile Ride (Florida)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
Statements by the United States at the Meeting of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
Press Release: USITC Investigation of Certain Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode Display Panels and Modules for Mobile Devices, and Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order with Ed Tech Provider Chegg for Lax Security that Exposed Student Data
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
Press Release: FCC Improving Support for Digital Health in Rural America
Press Release: FCC Proposes Rules to Promote Reliable Access to 988 Lifeline
Department of Energy (DOE)
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $47 Million to Develop Affordable Clean Hydrogen Technologies
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Press Release: EPA Launches New Initiative to Accelerate Lead Pipe Replacement to Protect Underserved Communities
Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of Nearly $1.7 Billion to Modernize Fleets and Deploy Clean Transit Buses Across America
Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Highlights Department’s Work to Combat Human Trafficking
Department of Labor
Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Joliet restaurant employed 25 minors in violation of child labor limits, assesses $18K in penalties
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
Press Release: FDA Proposes Individual Risk Assessment for Blood Donations, While Continuing to Safeguard U.S. Blood Supply
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
Statement from HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge Releases on the Death of Tyre Nichols
Press Release: HUD Announces Loan Guarantee for Laredo, TX, Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Project
Press Release: HUD Announces $15 Million Loan Guarantee for Cleveland, OH, Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Project
Press Release: HUD Finds Missouri Housing Provider Liable for Discriminating Against Family with Children
Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in December 2022
