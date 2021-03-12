March 12, 2021

Volume XI, Number 71

 

March 12, 2021

March 11, 2021

March 10, 2021

March 09, 2021

Article By
Stacy A. Swanson
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Capital Thinking Blog
US Executive Branch Update – March 11, 2021

Friday, March 12, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

11:30 a.m. EST – The President and The VICE President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

3:15 p.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Oval Office

8:02 p.m. EST – The President addresses the nation on the anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown | East Room

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

11:30 a.m. EST – the Vice President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office

1:45 p.m. EST – the Vice President will drop in a virtual meeting with Americans she has previously met over the first 50 days in office to talk about the passage of the American Rescue Plan

3:15 p.m. EST – the President and the Vice President will receive the Weekly Economic Briefing in the Oval Office

5:15 p.m. EST – the Vice President will ceremonially swear in Merrick Garland as Attorney General in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.

The White House

  • Statement by President Joe Biden on the House Passage of the American Rescue Plan

  • Blog: The American Rescue Plan Passed – Now What?

  • Remarks by President Biden at Event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck

  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with Colombian Minister of Defense Diego Molano and Chief of Staff to the President of Colombia Maria Paula Correa

  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Leading the First Virtual Meeting of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group

  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Special Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Southern Border Ambassador Roberta Jacobson, March 10, 2021

  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Phone Call With U.K. Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defense Sir Stephen Lovegrove

  • Press Release: DOD Releases Fiscal Year 2020 Freedom of Navigation Report

  • Article: US Indo-Pacific Leaders Detail Posture to House Armed Services Committee

  • Article: Defense Department Approves Continued Guard Presence on Capitol Hill

  • Article: Pentagon Press Secretary Briefs Reporters

  • Publication: Establishment of the Climate Working Group

  • Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, March 10, 2021

  • Advisory: Secretary Austin Travels to Hawaii, Japan, Republic of Korea, India (Mar. 13)

  • Article: Secretary of Defense’s Trip to Asia to Focus on Strengthening Partnerships With Japan, Korea, India

  • Contracts for March 10, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Thursday, March 11

  • March 10: Statement | House of Representatives Vote on a Libyan Interim Government of National Unity

  • March 10: Statement | The 10th Anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake

  • March 10: Statement | Condolences to the Victims of the Explosions in Equatorial Guinea

  • March 10: Statement | State Department Terrorist Designations of ISIS Affiliates and Leaders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mozambique

  • March 10: Remarks | Opening Remarks by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken Before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

  • March 10: Statement | Promoting Accountability and Responding to Violence against Protestors in Burma

  • March 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken and NSA Sullivan’s Meeting with PRC Counterparts

  • March 10: Statement | Restarting the Central American Minors Program

  • March 10: Advisory | Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Tokyo and Seoul (Mar. 15-18)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: The United States Congratulates Afghanistan on the Arrival of COVID Vaccine

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Host a UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Conflict-Driven Hunger (Mar. 11)

  • Statement by the President of the Security Council on Myanmar, March 10, 2021

  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Adoption of a UN Security Council Presidential Statement on Burma

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on OSCE Cooperation

Department of the Treasury

  • Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Passage of the American Rescue Plan

  • Sanctions: United States Targets Family Members Profiting from Connection to Burmese Coup Leader

  • Press Release: Burma-related Designations; Counter Terrorism Designations and Designations Updates; Global Magnitsky Designation Update; Democratic Republic of the Congo Designation Update

  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: National Consumer Bankruptcy Law Firm Agrees to Pay More than $300,000 in Relief to Consumers and to a Six-Year Practice Ban in Settlement with U.S. Trustee Program

  • Press Release: Justice Department Files Title VII Sex Discrimination Lawsuit Against Alabama Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile County Sheriff

  • Press Release: Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer Indicted for Inmate Abuse, Obstruction of Justice

  • Press Release: Justice Department Settles Claims Against Toms River, New Jersey Over Zoning Code That Restricts Houses of Worship

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

  • Press Release: CBP Announces February 2021 Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)

  • Press Release: Canine Alerts to Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Sealed Medicine Bottles (Arizona)

  • Press Release: Border Patrol Seizes Over $1.4M Worth of Drugs in Rio Grande Valley, Texas

  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Apprehends Over 100 Individuals in Separate Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

  • Press Release: In 4 Days CBP Officers Seize Counterfeit Items Worth Over $290K (Missouri)

  • Press Release: Agriculture Specialists Intercept Tanzanian Wasps and Mantids in Memphis (Tennessee)

  • Press Release: Update on USCIS Visitor Policy

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA Provides An Additional $46.8 Million To Denver For COVID-19 Response

  • Press Release: Proposed Goshen County Flood Map Reflects Changes to Local Flood Risk, Insurance Rates (Wyoming)

  • Press Release: Louisiana Survivors Affected by Winter Weather Can Apply for Possible FEMA Assistance

  • Press Release: Logistical Collaboration Delivers Resources to Build Out Territory’s Community Vaccination Centers (U.S. Virgin Islands)

  • Press Release: FEMA Awards $4.1 Million to Create the EcoExploratorio Resiliency Institute (Puerto Rico)

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Congressional Passage of the American Rescue Plan Act

  • Fact Sheet: United States Department of Agriculture Provisions in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan

  • Fact Sheet: Update on USDA Activities to Contain the COVID-19 Pandemic

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Launches Design & Construction of $75 Million Grid Energy Storage Research Facility

Environmental Protection Agency

  • Press Release: EPA to Request Additional Input on the Lead and Copper Rule

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: US Department of Labor issues stronger mine safety guidance on coronavirus

  • Press Release: US Department of Labor recovers $102K in back wages for 11 Tampa restaurant workers after investigation uncovers overtime violations

  • Press Release: US Department of Labor orders one of the nation’s largest railway companies to pay more than $290K in damages, reinstate whistleblower

  • Press Release: US Department of Labor releases statement on enforcement of its final rules on ESG investments, proxy voting by employee benefit plans

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

