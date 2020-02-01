U.S. Halting Travel to the U.S. By All Foreign Nationals Who Have Been in China within the last 14 days

Saturday, February 1, 2020

The Trump Administration has publicly announced that on 5 p.m. eastern time Sunday, February 2, 2020, it will deny entry to all foreign nationals who have been in China within the last 14 days (since January 19, 2020). This ban does not apply to the following individuals:

(1) Lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders);

(2) Spouses of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents;

(3) The parent or legal guardian of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident who is unmarried and under the age of 21;

(4) The siblings of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, provided both are unmarried and under the age of 21;

(5) The child, foster child, prospective adoptee or ward of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident;

(6) Crew members traveling as air or sea crew;

(7) Any foreign national traveling at the invitation of the U.S. government to assist with containing or mitigating the coronavirus;

(8) Foreign nationals holding diplomatic visas, including dependents of such individuals holding derivative visas;

(9) Foreign nationals the CDC has determined would not pose a significant risk to the U.S.; and

(10) Foreign nationals whose entry is determined to be in the national interest or further important law enforcement objectives.

Therefore, the ban applies to any foreign nationals holding nonimmigrant visas such as H, L, O, E, among others, who have traveled in China within the last 14 days (since January 19, 2020).

Any foreign nationals who believe they are subject to this ban may want to explore traveling back into the U.S. before the imposition of the ban at 5 p.m. eastern time Sunday, February 2, 2020.

U.S. citizens who have been in the Hubei Province in the last 14 days will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine upon return to the United States. U.S. citizens returning from the rest of mainland China who have been there in the last 14 days will undergo screening at US ports of entry and up to 14 days of self-monitoring.

This ban will remain in effect indefinitely. However, every 15 days, the Secretary of Health and Human Services will recommend to the President whether to continue, modify or terminate the ban.

We will provide updates if more information becomes available.