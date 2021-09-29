September 29, 2021

Volume XI, Number 272

 

September 28, 2021

September 27, 2021

J. Hunter Robinson
Shelby D. Lomax

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Financial Services Prospectives

U.S. House Passes the SAFE Banking Act as Part of Defense Bill

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The SAFE Banking Act passed in the U.S. House of Representatives for the fifth time on September 23, 2021. This landmark legislation would pave the way for more financial institutions to serve the state-legal cannabis industry by removing some of the attendant legal and regulatory risks, as we have previously explained.

In a tactical decision to help the Act finally get across the finish line in the Senate, Rep. Ed Perlmutter proposed that it be included as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Act was added to the NDAA by voice vote on September 21, and the NDAA passed the House in a 316-113 vote on September 23.

But the Act still faces an uphill climb in the Senate, where some Democrats – including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – are eyeing more comprehensive cannabis reform like the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, which we analyzed here. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who chairs the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, has also indicated that he supports tying the Act to broader cannabis reform rather than passing it as a standalone measure.

Despite these obstacles, the SAFE Banking Act does have broad bipartisan support, and its inclusion in the NDAA confirms that the Act remains a top legislative priority for Rep. Perlmutter. We will continue to keep you updated as the Act works its way through the Senate.

© 2021 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
J. Hunter Robinson
J. Hunter Robinson
Hunter Robinson represents clients in commercial litigation and compliance-related matters across the country.

Shelby D. Lomax
Shelby D. Lomax Finance Attorney Bradley Arant Boult Cummings Nashville
Shelby Lomax is an associate in Bradley's Banking and Financial Services Practice Group, focusing on litigation and regulatory compliance issues.

When assisting clients involved in regulatory and compliance matters, Shelby draws on her extensive experience as a banker. Prior to becoming an attorney, Shelby had a successful career as a banker, working both with consumer and commercial clients....

