March 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 89

 

March 30, 2021

March 29, 2021

Heather Cooper
Carl J. Fleming
Elle Hayes
McDermott Will & Emery
Energy & Commodities Law
US Senate Committee Introduces Clean Vehicle Charging Legislation

Monday, March 29, 2021

Earlier this week, a group of cross-party US senators introduced the Securing America’s Clean Fuels Infrastructure Act (the Act) to promote investments in clean vehicle infrastructure. The types of infrastructure supported by the legislation include electric vehicle charging stations and hydrogen refueling stations for fuel cell vehicles.

The Act would enlarge the benefits of the existing Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Investment Tax Credit (ITC) (found in Section 30C of the Internal Revenue Code), diminishing costs associated with clean vehicle infrastructure development. The legislation targets American automobile owners, as electric and clean energy vehicles supplant traditional gasoline power vehicles.

The new legislation encourages increased private investment by providing incentives to build the much-needed infrastructure to support the wide adoption of clean energy vehicles. According to its sponsors, the Act would accomplish three goals:

  1. Clearly state the 30C ITC can be applied to each item of refueling property (i.e., each charger) rather than per location.

  2. Increase the 30C ITC cap for business investments from $30,000 to $200,000 for each item of refueling property.

  3. Extend the 30C ITC tax credit for eight more years from the December 31, 2021, expiration date, which means the 30C ITC would apply to refueling property that is placed in service by December 31, 2029.

Nonprofit environmental groups, transportation associations, energy companies and major automakers all support the proposed cross-party bill. If passed, the bill will bring increased activity in the renewable energy market for developers, investors and lenders.

© 2020 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 88
Heather Cooper
Heather Cooper
Counsel

Heather Cooper is counsel in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Miami office.  She works on federal income tax matters, with a focus on energy tax issues. She represents clients in restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactional energy related matters. Her national practice includes advising on renewable energy transactions, such as solar and wind projects.

Carl J. Fleming
Partner

Carl J. Fleming focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, project development and project finance, predominately in the renewable energy industry. He leads energy, infrastructure and PPP transactions throughout the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. Carl represents private equity investors, Fortune 500 companies, foreign governments, and a broad range of leading renewable energy developers and sponsors.

Carl provides legal and commercial advice for the development, construction, operation, purchase and sale, and financing of projects and infrastructure, including...

Elle Hayes
Elle Hayes
Associate

Elle Hayes focuses her practice on general corporate matters and transactions.

While in law school, Elle was assistant communications editor for the Journal of Technology Law & Policy. She also served as a student volunteer coordinator with Southern Legal Counsel, where she organized events to assist homeless and low-income individuals obtain legal advice, and interned with Chief Judge Joseph Farina of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.

