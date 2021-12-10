U.S. Senate Confirms Jessica Rosenworcel FCC Renomination

Thursday, December 9, 2021

By a bi-partisan vote of 68-31, the U.S. Senate has confirmed the renomination of Jessica Rosenworcel to continue to serve on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In October, President Biden formally designated her as permanent Chair of the agency; prior to that time she had been Acting Chair since January.

An open seat remains to be filled on the 5-member FCC. President Biden has nominated Gigi Sohn to serve as the third Democratic Commissioner. The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation held a hearing on her nomination on December 1, 2021. The Committee has yet to schedule action on her nomination. Until the third Democrat is confirmed by the Senate, the Commission will remain as two Democratic appointees and two Republican appointees.