December 10, 2021

Volume XI, Number 344
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 09, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 08, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 07, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Paul C. Besozzi

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
TCPA World

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

U.S. Senate Confirms Jessica Rosenworcel FCC Renomination

Thursday, December 9, 2021

By a bi-partisan vote of 68-31, the U.S. Senate has confirmed the renomination of Jessica Rosenworcel to continue to serve on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In October, President Biden formally designated her as permanent Chair of the agency; prior to that time she had been Acting Chair since January.

An open seat remains to be filled on the 5-member FCC. President Biden has nominated Gigi Sohn to serve as the third Democratic Commissioner. The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation held a hearing on her nomination on December 1, 2021. The Committee has yet to schedule action on her nomination. Until the third Democrat is confirmed by the Senate, the Commission will remain as two Democratic appointees and two Republican appointees.

© Copyright 2021 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 343
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Paul Besozzi Telecommunications Attorney Squire Patton Boggs Washington DC
Paul C. Besozzi
Senior Partner

Paul Besozzi concentrates his practice in the wireless, broadband and emerging technology areas. His extensive experience of more than 30 years in the telecommunications field includes regulatory, transactional, legislative and litigation matters for clients ranging from wireless service and infrastructure providers to resellers of long-distance service, including cellular, personal communications services, specialized mobile radio, point-to-point microwave, advanced wireless services and other emerging wireless technologies.

Paul represents clients before the federal and state...

paul.besozzi@squirepb.com
202-457-5292
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement