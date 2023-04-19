The US Senate Is Talking About Making It Easier to Get to Our Renewable Energy Future. Will that Talk Result in Action in Time?

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Inside EPA's Climate Extra is reporting that Senators on both sides of the aisle might try to make it easier to construct all that renewable energy and other infrastructure it already decided to buy when it passed the Inflation Reduction Act. That's welcome news since the funding authorized doesn't do any good unless it results in actual projects. And, if you believe the scientists, we're not going to get to our renewable energy future in time if we don't change the rules for permitting major infrastructure.

That doesn't mean that we should copy China's environmental review playbook. But it can't take a decade or more, as it currently does, to navigate National Environmental Policy Act review, Federal, State and Local permitting, and the inevitable litigation over every Governmental decision relating to a major project. That's currently the fate of countless generation and transmission projects from coast to coast.

So kudos to the Senators and Representatives on both sides of the aisle tackling this critically important challenge.

Representative Scott Peters of California is quoted by Inside EPA as saying that permitting is also a state and local problem and “not a problem Washington can solve on its own.” The first part of that statement accurately reflects the current state of affairs. But for us to get where the scientists say we need to get in the time in which they say we need to get there, Congress needs to consider whether further preemptive legislation is necessary to minimize the "state and local problem."