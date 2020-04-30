April 30, 2020

 

April 29, 2020

April 28, 2020

April 27, 2020

Article By
Melissa Manna
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

USCIS Field Offices Expected to Reopen Beginning June 4, 2020

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

On April 24, 2020, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it intends to reopen field offices, asylum offices, and application support centers (ASCs) beginning on or after June 4, 2020. USCIS temporarily closed these offices to the public on March 18, 2020, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Key Details

  • The announcement extends the office closures by an additional month. USCIS had previously closed the offices through May 3, 2020.

  • The date of reopening appears to be tentative. The announcement states that USCIS is “readying offices to reopen on or after June 4.”

  • Once the offices reopen, USCIS will “automatically reschedule ASC appointments” canceled during the closure. Similarly, it is expected that USCIS will begin sending ASC appointment notices to foreign nationals whose applications/petitions were filed during the closure. No action by the foreign national is required at this time.

  • Notification of new appointment dates will be sent by mail.

  • Once the field offices reopen, InfoPass appointments may be rescheduled through the USCIS Contact Center.

