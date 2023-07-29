July 29, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 210
Advertisement

16

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 28, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 27, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 26, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Ji min (Peter) Shin

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Inside Business Immigration

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

USCIS to Conduct Second Random Selection from Previously Submitted FY2024 H-1B Cap Registrations

Friday, July 28, 2023

In March 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted its annual random selection process for the fiscal year (FY) 2024 H-1B cap. USCIS announced today that a second round of random selection will take place – due to the need to fulfill the FY 2024 numerical allocations.

According to USCIS, additional registrations will be selected from that initial March pool of submitted electronic registrations. Once the second selection ends, all prospective petitioners with selected registrations from this round will be notified of their eligibility to file an H-1B cap-subject petition on behalf of the named beneficiary in the selected registration.

The initial filing period for the March selections ran from April 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023. USCIS has not announced the exact date of when this second random selection process will start and end, however.

Petitioners with selected registrations will receive updates on their myUSCIS accounts, which will include a selection notice providing details about when and where they can file their petitions. Only petitioners with newly selected registrations for FY 2024 are eligible to proceed with filing H-1B cap-subject petitions for the second round.

©2023 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 209
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Ji min (Peter) Shin Business Immigration Law Clerk Greenberg Traurig Law Firm New Jersey
Ji min (Peter) Shin
Law Clerk/JD

Ji min (Peter) Shin has wide-ranging business immigration experience. He prepares non-immigrant visa petitions for H-1B, O-1A, O-1B, E-2, L-1A, L-1B, TN, E-3 as well as immigrant visa petitions for EB-1, PERM EB-2 and EB-3, NIW, and EB-5. Peter also prepares family-based immigrant visa applications, I-601A applications, F-1 visa applications, and B-2 visa applications. Peter has worked on various RFE responses for non-immigrant and immigrant visa petitions/applications.

[email protected]
973-443-3250
www.gtlaw.com/en