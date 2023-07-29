USCIS to Conduct Second Random Selection from Previously Submitted FY2024 H-1B Cap Registrations

Friday, July 28, 2023

In March 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted its annual random selection process for the fiscal year (FY) 2024 H-1B cap. USCIS announced today that a second round of random selection will take place – due to the need to fulfill the FY 2024 numerical allocations.

According to USCIS, additional registrations will be selected from that initial March pool of submitted electronic registrations. Once the second selection ends, all prospective petitioners with selected registrations from this round will be notified of their eligibility to file an H-1B cap-subject petition on behalf of the named beneficiary in the selected registration.

The initial filing period for the March selections ran from April 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023. USCIS has not announced the exact date of when this second random selection process will start and end, however.

Petitioners with selected registrations will receive updates on their myUSCIS accounts, which will include a selection notice providing details about when and where they can file their petitions. Only petitioners with newly selected registrations for FY 2024 are eligible to proceed with filing H-1B cap-subject petitions for the second round.