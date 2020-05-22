May 22, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 22, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 21, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 20, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Brag Biobased Products Blog

USDA Issues Biobased Manufacturing Program Rule In Final

Friday, May 22, 2020

On May 18, 2020, USDA issued its final rule for the Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program (9003 Program), which incorporates the statutory definition changes as required in the Agricultural Act of 2018 (Farm Bill) and adopts the interim rule published on June 14, 2015. The 9003 Program replaces the Biorefinery Assistance Program (BAP), which guaranteed loans to fund the development, construction, and retrofitting of commercial-scale biorefineries using eligible technology. The final rule makes several specific changes to BAP, including:

  • Renames the program as the 9003 Program;

  • Revises the purpose statement for the program to include renewable chemicals and biobased product manufacturing;

  • Expands the program to include biobased product manufacturing facilities;

  • Adds definitions for “renewable chemicals” and “biobased product manufacturing”; and

  • Ensures diversity in the types of projects approved by the program.

The final rule became effective on May 18, 2020.

©2020 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com