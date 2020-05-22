USDA Issues Biobased Manufacturing Program Rule In Final

Friday, May 22, 2020

On May 18, 2020, USDA issued its final rule for the Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program (9003 Program), which incorporates the statutory definition changes as required in the Agricultural Act of 2018 (Farm Bill) and adopts the interim rule published on June 14, 2015. The 9003 Program replaces the Biorefinery Assistance Program (BAP), which guaranteed loans to fund the development, construction, and retrofitting of commercial-scale biorefineries using eligible technology. The final rule makes several specific changes to BAP, including:

Renames the program as the 9003 Program;

Revises the purpose statement for the program to include renewable chemicals and biobased product manufacturing;

Expands the program to include biobased product manufacturing facilities;

Adds definitions for “renewable chemicals” and “biobased product manufacturing”; and

Ensures diversity in the types of projects approved by the program.

The final rule became effective on May 18, 2020.