Limo Cherian focuses her practice on health care regulatory, transactional and litigation issues. She has represented physicians and physician groups, clinically integrated organizations, managed services organizations, and hospitals, as well as other corporate and governmental clients. Ms. Cherian has advised clients on regulatory and compliance matters related to Stark, Anti-Kickback and Civil Monetary Penalties issues. She has also advised clients regarding Medicare fraud and abuse issues, reimbursement and antitrust issues. Ms. Cherian has experience litigating health care matters...