October 29, 2020

Volume X, Number 303

 

October 29, 2020

October 28, 2020

October 27, 2020

October 26, 2020

Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Warning to Hospitals of Imminent Threat Released by U.S. Government

Thursday, October 29, 2020

On October 27, 2020, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned the health care industry about “an imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.”

According to the warning, which was shared during a conference call, the government has received “credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.” The information was being shared with participants so that they can take timely precautions to protect their networks from the threat.

According to KrebsonSecurity, the threat is believed to be stemming from a Russian cybercriminal gang that may be deploying Ryuk ransomware to more than 400 health care facilities in the U.S. It appears that the attack is planned to be coordinated in order to maximize disruption in the health care sector.

Hospitals are urged to confirm that patching has been completed of all known vulnerabilities. Mandiant has released a list of domains and Internet addresses that have been used by Ryuk in the past to assist hospitals with identifying known methods used to infiltrate systems.

Based upon these warnings, hospitals and health care providers may wish to consider prioritizing patching and blacklisting the known domains and Internet addresses used by Ryuk today.

Copyright © 2020 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 303
Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
