January 18, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 18

49

January 17, 2023

January 16, 2023

Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Pierce Atwood LLP
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: January 17, 2023 (For the week ending January 15, 2023)

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business
Type		 Bank-ruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
106 Webster LLC
(Boston, MA)		 Residential Building Con-struction Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 1/11/23
307 Assets LLC
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Man-hattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 1/09/23
4570 HH PKWY LLC
(Bronx, NY)		 Not Disclosed Man-hattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 1/09/23
American Virtual Cloud Tech-nologies, Inc.
(Atlanta, GA)		 Office Admin-istrative Services Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 1/11/23
AVC-technologies USA, Inc.
(Atlanta, GA)		 Office Admin-istrative Services Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 1/11/23
FB Debt Financing Guarantor, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)		 Mana-gement
of Companies and
Enterprises		 Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 1/11/23
Forma Beauty Brands, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)		 Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 1/12/23
Forma Brands, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)		 Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 1/12/23
Jaclyn Cosmetics Holdings, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)		 Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 1/12/23
Jaclyn Cosmetics LLC
(Pacoima, CA)		 Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 1/12/23
Kandy Comm-unications LLC
(Atlanta, GA)		 Office Admin-istrative Services Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 1/11/23
Morphe, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)		 Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 1/12/23
Nashef LLC
(Fitchburg, MA)		 Not Disclosed Wor-cester
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 1/09/23

Playa Products, Inc.
(Pacoima, CA)

 Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 1/12/23
Poseidon Moving, Inc.
(Brookline, MA)		 General Freight Trucking Boston
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $500,000
to
$1 Million		 1/12/23
Seemo, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)		 Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 1/12/23
Such Good Everything, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)		 Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 1/12/23
Tricida, Inc.
(San Francisco, CA)		 Pharma and Medicine Manu-facturing Wilm-ington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 1/11/23

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business
Type		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Deane Sports Bar, LLC
(Portland, ME)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Portland
(ME)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 1/09/23
North Shore Financial I, LLC
(Tarrytown, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 1/10/23
©2023 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.
