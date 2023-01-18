Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: January 17, 2023 (For the week ending January 15, 2023)
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type
|Bank-ruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|106 Webster LLC
(Boston, MA)
|Residential Building Con-struction
|Boston
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|1/11/23
|307 Assets LLC
(New York, NY)
|Activities Related to Real Estate
|Man-hattan
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|1/09/23
|4570 HH PKWY LLC
(Bronx, NY)
|Not Disclosed
|Man-hattan
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|1/09/23
|American Virtual Cloud Tech-nologies, Inc.
(Atlanta, GA)
|Office Admin-istrative Services
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|1/11/23
|AVC-technologies USA, Inc.
(Atlanta, GA)
|Office Admin-istrative Services
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|1/11/23
|FB Debt Financing Guarantor, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)
|Mana-gement
of Companies and
Enterprises
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|1/11/23
|Forma Beauty Brands, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)
|Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|1/12/23
|Forma Brands, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)
|Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|1/12/23
|Jaclyn Cosmetics Holdings, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)
|Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|1/12/23
|Jaclyn Cosmetics LLC
(Pacoima, CA)
|Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|1/12/23
|Kandy Comm-unications LLC
(Atlanta, GA)
|Office Admin-istrative Services
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|1/11/23
|Morphe, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)
|Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|1/12/23
|Nashef LLC
(Fitchburg, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Wor-cester
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|1/09/23
|
Playa Products, Inc.
|Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|1/12/23
|Poseidon Moving, Inc.
(Brookline, MA)
|General Freight Trucking
|Boston
(MA)
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|$500,000
to
$1 Million
|1/12/23
|Seemo, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)
|Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|1/12/23
|Such Good Everything, LLC
(Pacoima, CA)
|Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|1/12/23
|Tricida, Inc.
(San Francisco, CA)
|Pharma and Medicine Manu-facturing
|Wilm-ington
(DE)
|$50,000,001
to
$100 Million
|$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|1/11/23
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Deane Sports Bar, LLC
(Portland, ME)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Portland
(ME)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|1/09/23
|North Shore Financial I, LLC
(Tarrytown, NY)
|Lessors of Real Estate
|White Plains
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|1/10/23