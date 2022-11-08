November 8, 2022

Volume XII, Number 312

43

November 07, 2022

Weekly Bankruptcy Alert - November 7, 2022

Monday, November 7, 2022

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business
Type		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
One Importers and Distributors, LLC
(Rockland, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 11/04/22
Adina 74 Realty Corp.
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/02/22
Dunham Insurance Agency, LLC
(Palm Beach Gardens, FL)		 Agencies, Brokerages, and Other Insurance Related Activities Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 10/31/22

Chapter 7

None reported week ending 11/06/2022

©2022 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.
