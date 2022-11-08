Weekly Bankruptcy Alert - November 7, 2022
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|One Importers and Distributors, LLC
(Rockland, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$500,001
to
$1 Million
|$500,001
to
$1 Million
|11/04/22
|Adina 74 Realty Corp.
(New York, NY)
|Not Disclosed
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|11/02/22
|Dunham Insurance Agency, LLC
(Palm Beach Gardens, FL)
|Agencies, Brokerages, and Other Insurance Related Activities
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|10/31/22
Chapter 7
None reported week ending 11/06/2022