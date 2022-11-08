Weekly Bankruptcy Alert - November 7, 2022

Monday, November 7, 2022

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business

Type Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date One Importers and Distributors, LLC

(Rockland, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $500,001

to

$1 Million $500,001

to

$1 Million 11/04/22 Adina 74 Realty Corp.

(New York, NY) Not Disclosed Manhattan

(NY) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 11/02/22 Dunham Insurance Agency, LLC

(Palm Beach Gardens, FL) Agencies, Brokerages, and Other Insurance Related Activities Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 10/31/22

Chapter 7

None reported week ending 11/06/2022