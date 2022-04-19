Weekly IRS Roundup April 10 – April 16, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of April 10, 2022 – April 16, 2022.

April 11, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, reminding taxpayers of the option to obtain an Identity Protection PIN to guard against tax-related identity theft.

April 12, 2022: The IRS issued a news release announcing the mailing of letters to certain taxpayers, notifying them of additional actions that must be taken to comply with the administrative requirements applicable to Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs).

April 12, 2022: The IRS issued a news release addressing certain common misconceptions regarding income tax refunds.

April 13, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, urging taxpayers who have filed their 2021 individual income tax returns to use the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator to ensure they are subject to an appropriate level of salary withholding for 2022.

April 13, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, providing an update to a Fact Sheet containing answers to frequently asked questions regarding the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, enacted as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

April 13, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, providing an update to a Fact Sheet containing answers to frequently asked questions regarding the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, enacted as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

April 14, 2022: The IRS issued a news release urging low- and moderate-income taxpayers to use IRS Free File to prepare and electronically file their tax returns.

April 14, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, reminding taxpayers of the resources available on irs.gov that can answer their tax questions.

April 15, 2022: The IRS issued Notice 2022-15, providing relief (for Q3 2022 through Q1 2023) with respect to penalties under Section 6656 of the Code for failure to make deposits of “Superfund” chemical taxes under Sections 4661 and 4671 of the Code, as reinstated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The Notice also provides that, for Q1 2023 through Q3 2023, and subject to certain conditions, the IRS will not prohibit a taxpayer from using the Treas. Reg. § 40.6302(c)-1(b)(2)(v) “deposit safe harbor” if the taxpayer fails to make deposits of Superfund chemical taxes.

April 15, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, notifying taxpayers that CP2100 and CP2100A notices, which are sent semiannually to notify taxpayers who filed certain information returns that information on the returns does not match IRS records, will be sent out beginning in mid-April 2022.

April 15, 2022: The IRS issued a news release, reminding taxpayers of the April 18, 2022, deadline for filing individual income tax returns and certain other filing obligations and noting certain associated resources.

April 15, 2022: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

Special thanks to Le Chen in our Washington, DC, office for this week’s roundup.