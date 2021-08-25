Weekly IRS Roundup August 16 – August 20, 2021

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of August 16, 2021 – August 20, 2021.

August 17, 2021: The IRS Security Summit series, in partnership with state tax agencies and the tax industry, is focusing on teaching tax professionals the warning signs to look for regarding identity theft and pandemic-related phishing scams.

August 20, 2021: The IRS launched a new feature allowing any family receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments to quickly and easily update their mailing address using a new portal on IRS.gov. The deadline for changing a mailing address for a September check is August 30, 2021, at 12:00 am EDT.

August 20, 2021: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

Special thanks to Emily Mussio in our Chicago office for this week’s roundup.