August 25, 2021

Volume XI, Number 237

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 25, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 24, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 23, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery
Tax Controversy 360

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Weekly IRS Roundup August 16 – August 20, 2021

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of August 16, 2021 – August 20, 2021.

August 17, 2021: The IRS Security Summit series, in partnership with state tax agencies and the tax industry, is focusing on teaching tax professionals the warning signs to look for regarding identity theft and pandemic-related phishing scams.

August 20, 2021: The IRS launched a new feature allowing any family receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments to quickly and easily update their mailing address using a new portal on IRS.gov. The deadline for changing a mailing address for a September check is August 30, 2021, at 12:00 am EDT.

August 20, 2021: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

Special thanks to Emily Mussio in our Chicago office for this week’s roundup.

© 2021 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 236
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice. Numbering more than 1,100 lawyers, we have offices in Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Houston,...

www.mwe.com
+1 312 372 2000
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Advertisement
Advertisement