Weekly IRS Roundup March 13 – March 17, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023

Check out our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of March 13, 2023 – March 17, 2023.

March 13, 2023: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2023-11, which highlights the following:

Notice 2023-21: This notice postpones the beginning of the lookback periods under Section 6511 for certain taxpayers to file a claim for refund. Affected taxpayers include those who had tax returns due from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020, or from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those due dates were postponed by Notice 2020-23 or Notice 2021-21 to July 15, 2020 or May 17, 2021, respectively.

Treasury Decision 9972: These final regulations amend the rules for filing certain returns and statements electronically to reflect changes made by the Taxpayer First Act of 2019 and to promote electronic filing.

Notice 2023-19: This notice provides guidance on the corporate bond monthly yield curve, corresponding spot segment rates and the 24-month average segment rates for February 2023. The notice also provides guidance as to interest rates on 30-year Treasury securities and 30-year Treasury weighted average rates.

REG 122286-18: These proposed regulations provide rules relating to the use of forfeitures in qualified retirement plans, including a deadline for the use of forfeitures in defined contribution plans, and clarify that forfeitures arising in any defined contribution plan may be used for one or more of the following purposes, as specified in the plan, to (1) pay plan administrative expenses, (2) reduce employer contributions under the plan or (3) increase benefits in other participants’ accounts in accordance with plan terms.

Action on Decision 2023-2: The IRS announced nonacquiescence to the US Tax Court’s decision in Complex Media, Inc. v. Commissioner, T.C. Memo. 2021-14, that the parties’ failure to report transactions fully or consistently should not be a major factor in a decision of whether to allow a taxpayer to disavow the form of its transactions and to the standard the Court applied to allow a petitioner to disavow its form. The IRS also announced nonacquiescence to the court’s determination that the fair market value of a “Deferred Payment Right” for purposes of Section 351(b)(1) is not equal to its issue price.

Treasury Decision 9973: This document contains final regulations that treat members of a consolidated group as a single US shareholder in certain cases for purposes of Section 951(a)(2)(B). The final regulations affect consolidated groups that own stock of foreign corporations.

March 13, 2023: The IRS announced that Danny Werfel began work as the 50th Commissioner of the IRS. Werfel was confirmed by the US Senate on March 9, 2023, and his term will run through November 12, 2027. You can read more about his confirmation here.

March 13, 2023: The IRS released Tax Tip 2023-32, explaining the Taxpayer Bill of Rights—Right to Quality Service. This means taxpayers should (1) receive prompt, courteous and professional assistance from the IRS, (2) be spoken to in a way they can easily understand, (3) receive clear and easily understandable communications from the IRS and (4) speak to a supervisor about inadequate service.

March 13, 2023: The IRS released Revenue Procedure 2023-19, which provides information to any individual who failed to meet the eligibility requirements of Section 911(d)(1) for 2022 because of adverse conditions in a foreign country.

March 14, 2023: The IRS released Notice 2023-26, which provides adjustments to the limitation on housing expenses for purposes of Section 911 for specific locations for 2023. These adjustments are based on geographic differences in housing costs relative to housing costs in the United States.

March 14, 2023: The IRS released Notice 2023-25, which provides guidance on the corporate bond monthly yield curve, the corresponding spot segment rates and the 24-month average segment rates. This notice also provides guidance as to the interest rate on 30-year Treasury securities as in effect for plan years beginning before 2008 and the 30-year Treasury weighted average rate.

March 14, 2023: The IRS released Tax Tip 2023-33, reminding taxpayers of things they should know before they file their 2022 tax return.

March 15, 2023: The IRS reminded taxpayers that the Where’s My Refund? tool on IRS.gov is the most convenient way to check the status of 2022, 2021 and 2020 tax refunds.

March 15, 2023: The IRS released Revenue Ruling 23-6, which provides the applicable federal rates for federal income tax purposes for April 2023. The annual short-term rate is 3.67%, the mid-term rate is 3.14% and the long-term rate is 3.04%.

March 15, 2023: The IRS released Tax Tip 2023-34, highlighting changes to common credits and deductions to help taxpayers file an accurate return by the April 18, 2023, deadline.

March 17, 2023: The IRS announced newly posted frequently asked questions for medical expenses related to nutrition, wellness and general health.

March 17, 2023: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

Upcoming Events: Registration for the 2023 IRS Nationwide Tax Forums is now open, and the events are returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019. The IRS Nationwide Tax Forums are designed specifically for tax professionals (e.g., enrolled agents, certified public accountants, certified financial planners and Annual Filing Season Program participants) as well as uncredentialed tax professionals. The dates and locations are as follows: