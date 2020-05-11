Weekly IRS Roundup May 4 – May 8, 2020

Monday, May 11, 2020

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of May 4 – May 8, 2020.

May 7, 2020: The IRS issued proposed regulations that provide guidance for estates and trusts clarifying that certain deductions of estates and non-grantor trusts are not miscellaneous itemized deductions. The proposed regulations also provide guidance on determining the character, amount and allocation of deductions in excess of gross income succeeded to by a beneficiary on the termination of an estate or non-grantor trust.

May 8, 2020: The Large Business & International (LB&I) Division of the IRS released an update to the Practice Unit titled Official Versus Free Market Exchange Rate. The update covers determining the appropriate exchange rate used to translate foreign currency amounts. The unit supersedes the previously published Practice Unit with the same title published on December 20, 2016. It was updated to include Argentina as a hyperinflationary economy.

May 8, 2020: The LB&I Division released a Practice Unit on the Overview of IRC 986(c) Gain or Loss Prior to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to address foreign currency gain or loss on the distribution of previously taxed income by a controlled foreign corporation to a US shareholder.

May 8, 2020: The LB&I Division released a Practice Unit on IRC 481(a) Adjustments for IRC 263A Accounting Method Changes. The updated Practice Unit focuses on a change to the treatment of IRC § 263A costs that require the IRS to compute an IRC § 481(a) adjustment and notify the taxpayer that it is treating the accounting method issue as a change in accounting method and also provides examples of such change.

May 8, 2020: The LB&I Division released a Practice Unit on the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion Adjustment. The materials outline the steps on calculating the exclusion adjustment, which include: (1) determining the amount of foreign income excluded; (2) determining the amount of foreign taxes allocable to excluded foreign income; and (3) computing the foreign earned income exclusion adjustment.

May 8, 2020: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

Special thanks to Emily Mussio in our Chicago office for this week’s roundup.