What Does the Supreme Court DACA Decision Mean for DACA Employers and Employees?

Friday, June 26, 2020

Court Decision

On June 18, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) decision in 2017 to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) because it was implemented without the required Notice and Comment and without publication of a final rule that articulates the reasonable basis for the agency’s actions. As such, the Court ruled that DHS’s action was arbitrary and capricious.

DACA Overview

Eligible DACA recipients were brought to the U.S. as young children and grew up without legal status. In 2012, DHS granted them deferred enforcement action and employment authorization. There are 700,000 DACA recipients in the U.S. See further below for our DACA eligibility checklist.

Challenges With Timely Renewal of Work Authorization for DACA Employees

One of the challenges of the DACA-based employment authorization document (EAD) is that DHS does not grant automatic continuing work authorization merely because an extension was timely filed. Instead, an employee whose work authorization is based on DACA must have their new plastic EAD work permit in their hand the day before their current work authorization expires, or they must be temporarily laid off. This has caused a lot of disruption for employers and DACA employees.

DHS does encourage DACA recipients to file their DACA and EAD renewal at least 150 days prior to expiration. However, agency processing delays have still resulted in unintended terminations. Once approved by DHS, both the Deferred Action status and work authorization will be approved for up to 2 years at a time.

Future Conduct of DHS

While the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision provides temporary relief for employees whose work authorization is based on DACA, the President and DHS have announced that they intend to clarify the basis for their termination of the program in order to obtain court approval.

DACA Checklist and Eligibility

Requirements