What Is the Future of the Acute Care Hospital Industry? [PODCAST]

Thursday, November 11, 2021

As featured on the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: As 2021 nears a close, acute care hospitals and health systems are facing a host of financial, regulatory, and legislative challenges. In this special episode of Diagnosing Health Care, Rick Pollack, President and CEO of the American Hospital Association, and Epstein Becker Green’s Ted Kennedy, Jr., discuss the ways in which the industry is working with the Biden administration and Congress to shape policy around critical issues, such as surprise billing, coverage expansion, value-based care, and telehealth.

Rick and Ted look at how these policy issues relate to broader market trends. They also dive into the short- and long-term solutions that will affect acute care hospitals into the future.

The Diagnosing Health Care podcast series examines the business opportunities and solutions that exist despite the high-stakes legal, policy, and regulatory issues that the health care industry faces. Subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.