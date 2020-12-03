The FCC announces the parties qualified to bid in its upcoming auction of spectrum in the C-band and takes other actions to keep the relocation of incumbents on course.

On November 12, 2020, the FCC released a Public Notice announcing the parties qualified and not qualified to participate in the auction for C-band spectrum. Of the 74 parties that applied, 57 were qualified to bid and 17 were not. Qualified bidders include AT&T, Cox, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Bidding is scheduled to commence on December 8, 2020.

To facilitate the clearing of the C-band, the FCC released a Public Notice on November 18, 2020, modifying the applicability of its ex parte rules to communications between or among Commission staff, the Relocation Coordinator (RSM), and the Relocation Payment Clearinghouse (CohnReznick). Those communications would otherwise be subject to public disclosure, but the Public Notice classifies them as exempt. Nevertheless, the Public Notice notes that only information that is placed in the record can be relied upon by the FCC for any decisions in this proceeding. On November 23, 2020, Vertix Consulting filed an Application for Review and Request for Waiver seeking to reverse the selection of CohnReznick as the Relocation Payment Clearinghouse and direct the eligible space station operators to identify an alternative entity. Oppositions to Vertix’s Application for Review are due December 8, 2020.

Similarly, on November 19, 2020, the FCC released an Order denying the Application for Review filed by ACA Connects (“ACA”) that requested review of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau’s (“Wireless Bureau”) Final Cost Catalog Public Notice, which included, among other things, the lump sum amounts available to earth station incumbents for relocating from the band. The FCC affirmed the Wireless Bureau’s decision to (i) exclude the costs of installing integrated receiver/decoder or transcoder equipment related to technology upgrades in those lump sum payments; (ii) rely on a third-party consultant – RKF Engineering Solutions, LLC – to determine the appropriate costs; (iii) utilize its disclosed methodology for determining lump sum amounts; (iv) determine reimbursement on a per-antenna basis; and (v) base its lump-sum determinations on satellite operators’ preliminary (rather than final) Transition Plans.