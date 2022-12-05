On November 10, 2022, the WTB released an Order identifying the four entities – NBCUniversal, Nexstar Broadcasting, CTIA, and the Competitive Carriers Association – that will form a search committee to select a Reimbursement Clearinghouse (“Clearinghouse”) for the relocation of, and reimbursement to, non-federal radiolocation licensees from the 3.45 GHz band so that it may be made available for commercial wireless services. In addition, the WTB adopted certain requirements regarding the Clearinghouse search committee selection process and the operation of the Clearinghouse, which will include reviewing cost estimates from incumbents, apportioning those costs and collecting them from new wireless licensees, and disbursing those funds. Unlike other proceedings that utilized a relocation clearinghouse, the Clearinghouse will not be tasked with resolving disputes. That function will remain with the WTB. The search committee must notify the WTB of its tentative choice for the Clearinghouse by May 2, 2023.