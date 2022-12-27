What Taxpayers in the U.S. and Abroad Need to Know about FBAR Compliance

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

United States taxpayers have an obligation to report their foreign financial accounts (i.e., offshore or foreign bank accounts) to the federal government. While there are thresholds that apply, these thresholds are relatively low, so most offshore account holders will need to file reports on an annual basis. One of these reports is the Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, more commonly known as an FBAR (Foreign Bank Account Report).

For U.S. taxpayers, FBAR compliance is extremely important. This is true for taxpayers residing both domestically and overseas. The FBAR is required for US citizens because foreign banks don't have the same reporting obligations as US-based institutions. Noncompliance in reporting foreign bank accounts can lead to civil or criminal penalties; and, in many cases, failure to file an FBAR will lead to an examination of the taxpayer’s other recent tax filings as well.

“The obligation to file an FBAR applies to most U.S. taxpayers with offshore bank accounts. While many taxpayers are unaware of the FBAR filing requirement, this unawareness is not an excuse for noncompliance. Taxpayers with delinquent FBARs can face substantial penalties regardless of why they have failed to file.” – Dr. Nick Oberheiden, Founding Attorney of Oberheiden P.C.

Technically, FBARs are due on Tax Day along with taxpayers’ annual income tax returns. However, all taxpayers receive an automatic extension to October 15—with no need to file a request and no risk of incurring additional penalties.

10 Key Facts about FBAR Compliance for U.S. Taxpayers

As the extended October 15 FBAR deadline is fast approaching, here is an overview of what taxpayers in the U.S. and abroad need to know:

1. The FBAR Filing Requirement Applies to U.S. Taxpayers Who Hold Foreign Financial Accounts

The FBAR filing requirement applies to U.S. taxpayers who hold foreign financial accounts. It also applies to taxpayers who have “signature or other authority” over these foreign accounts. These obligations exist under the federal Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). Taxpayers covered under the BSA must file FBARs with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) annually.

While the FBAR filing requirement applies to most types of foreign financial accounts, there are exceptions. For example, FBAR compliance is not required with respect to accounts:

Owned by governmental entities

Owned by foreign financial institutions

Held at U.S. military banking facilities

Held in individual retirement accounts (IRAs)

Held in certain other retirement plans

FinCEN has publicly taken the position that accounts solely holding cryptocurrency also do not qualify as foreign financial accounts for purposes of FBAR compliance. However, FinCEN has also stated that it “intends to propose to amend the regulations implementing the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) regarding [FBARs] to include virtual currency as a type of reportable account.” As a result, U.S. taxpayers who hold cryptocurrency overseas should continue to review FinCEN’s regulatory announcements to determine if their offshore cryptocurrency accounts will trigger FBAR compliance obligations in the future.

2. The FBAR Reporting Threshold is $10,000

The requirement to file an FBAR applies only to U.S. taxpayers whose foreign financial accounts exceed $10,000 during the relevant tax year. This is an aggregate threshold, meaning that it applies to all foreign financial accounts jointly, and the obligation to file an FBAR is triggered if the aggregate value of a taxpayer’s foreign financial accounts exceeds the $10,000 threshold at any point and for any length of time.

3. U.S. Taxpayers Must File Their FBARs Online

A person residing in the United States who has a financial interest in or signatory power over a foreign financial account is required to file an FBAR if the total value of the foreign financial accounts at any time during the calendar year exceeds $10,000. While U.S. taxpayers have the option to e-file their annual income tax returns, taxpayers must file their FBARs online. Taxpayers can do so through FinCEN’s website.

4. The IRS Enforces FBAR Compliance

Even though U.S. taxpayers must file their FBARs with FinCEN, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is responsible for enforcing FBAR compliance. This means that taxpayers that fail to meet their FBAR filing obligations must be prepared to deal with the IRS when it uncovers their delinquent filings. It also means that delinquent filers must follow the IRS’s procedures for coming into voluntary compliance to avoid unnecessary penalties—as discussed in greater detail below.

5. FBAR Filers May Also Need to File IRS Form 8938

In addition to filing an annual FBAR, U.S. taxpayers who own foreign financial accounts may also need to file IRS Form 8938. The obligation to file this form applies to U.S. taxpayers who own foreign financial assets (not solely foreign financial accounts) that exceed the thresholds established under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

6. There are Special Mechanisms for Filing Delinquent FBARs

When individuals learn that they are at risk of facing an IRS audit or investigation due to failure to file an FBAR, their first instinct is often to file any and all delinquent FBARs right away.

However, this is not the IRS’s preferred approach, and it can expose taxpayers to penalties and interest unnecessarily.

The IRS offers two primary mechanisms for U.S. taxpayers to correct FBAR filing deficiencies—one for civil violations and one for criminal violations. The primary mechanism for correcting civil violations is to make a “streamlined filing,” while taxpayers who are at risk for criminal prosecution must make a “voluntary disclosure” to IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS CI).

As the IRS explains, the option to make a streamlined filing is “available to taxpayers certifying that their failure to report foreign financial assets and pay all tax due in respect of those assets did not result from willful conduct on their part.” The ability to make this certification of non- willfulness is critical. If a taxpayer falsely certifies to non-willfulness (or if the IRS determines that a taxpayer’s certification is fraudulent), the IRS can reject the taxpayer’s streamlined filing and pursue criminal enforcement action.

For those who have willfully failed to file FBARs, coming into compliance generally involves using IRS CI’s Voluntary Disclosure Practice (VDP). As stated by IRS CI, “If you have willfully failed to comply with tax or tax-related obligations, submitting a voluntary disclosure may be a means to resolve your non-compliance and limit exposure to criminal prosecution.” However, as IRS CI also states, “[a] voluntary disclosure will not automatically guarantee immunity from prosecution.”

With this in mind, when seeking to correct past FBAR filing failures, U.S. taxpayers need to make informed and strategic decisions. To do so, they should rely on the advice of experienced legal counsel. While streamlined filings and voluntary disclosures both provide protection from prosecution, they offer protection under different circumstances, and taxpayers must follow a stringent set of procedures to secure the available protections.

7. Failure to File an FBAR Can Lead to Civil or Criminal Prosecution

One of the key requirements for securing protection under the IRS’s streamlined filing compliance procedures or the VDP is that the taxpayer must not already be the subject of an IRS audit or investigation. When facing audits and investigations related to FBAR noncompliance, taxpayers must assert strategic defenses focused on avoiding civil or criminal prosecution.

Both the BSA and FATCA provide federal prosecutors with the ability to pursue civil or criminal charges. Typically, civil cases focus on unintentional violations, while prosecutors pursue criminal charges in cases involving intentional efforts to conceal foreign financial assets from the U.S. government. However, prosecutors may choose to pursue civil charges for “willful” violations as well; and, in some cases, asserting a strategic defense will involve focusing on keeping a taxpayer’s case civil in nature.

8. The Penalties for FBAR Non-Compliance Can Be Substantial

Why is it important to keep an FBAR non-compliance case civil? The simple answer is that in civil cases prison time isn’t on the table. Under the BSA, U.S. taxpayers charged with intentionally failing to file an FBAR can face a criminal fine of up to $250,000 and up to five years of federal imprisonment.

But, even in civil cases, a finding of FBAR noncompliance can still lead to substantial penalties. For non-willful violations, taxpayers can face fines of up to $10,000 per violation. For willful violations prosecuted civilly, taxpayers can face fines of up to 50% of the undisclosed account value or $100,000, whichever is greater (subject to a maximum penalty of 100% of the account value).

9. U.S. Taxpayers Who Have Questions or Concerns about FBAR Compliance Should Seek Help

Given the substantial risks of FBAR non-compliance, U.S. taxpayers who have questions or concerns about compliance should seek help promptly. They should consult with an experienced attorney, and they should work closely with their attorney to make informed decisions about their next steps.

10. FBAR Filers Must Keep Records On-Hand

Finally, in addition to filing their FBARS with FinCEN online, U.S. taxpayers who are subject to the BSA must also comply with the statute’s recordkeeping requirements. Minimally, taxpayers must retain the following records for each account they disclose on an FBAR:

Account number

Account type

Name on the account

Name and address of the foreign bank holding the account

Maximum value of the account during the relevant tax year

According to the IRS, “the law doesn’t specify the type of document to keep with this information,” and taxpayers typically “must keep these records for five years from the due date of the FBAR.”