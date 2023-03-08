March 8, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 67
March 08, 2023

March 07, 2023

March 06, 2023

Keith Paul Bishop

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
California Corporate and Securities Law

Will Mallory Derail Delaware's Dominance?

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Last November, I questioned whether Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co., U.S. S. Ct. Case No. No. 21-1168 will wipe out Delaware's hegemony over corporate litigation.  In a recent post, Professor Josh Blackman considers Mallory  in light of the recent derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio.   He predicts an increase in foreign shopping if Pennsylvania's deemed consent statute is upheld.  Along the way, he launches a jibe at California:

As could be expected, trial lawyers are lining up across the region to represent affected people. Of course, the issue will arise about the ideal forum. And trial lawyers, like state attorneys general, will forum shop.  If the Supreme Court blesses Pennsylvania's registration regime, perhaps some of the plaintiffs will choose to file suit against Norfolk Southern in a Philadelphia trial court.  Or Illinois may choose to enact a similar regime, Welcome to Cook County, Norfolk Southern!  It does not seem the company has any tracks in California, but I'm sure they can find a hook.

© 2010-2023 Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 67
Keith Paul Bishop
Partner

Keith Bishop works with privately held and publicly traded companies on federal and state corporate and securities transactions, compliance, and governance matters. He is highly-regarded for his in-depth knowledge of the distinctive corporate and regulatory requirements faced by corporations in the state of California.

While many law firms have a great deal of expertise in federal or Delaware corporate law, Keith’s specific focus on California corporate and securities law is uncommon. A former California state regulator of securities and financial institutions, Keith has decades of...

