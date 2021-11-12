2022 Employee Benefit Plan Limits Announced by IRS
The IRS has released the 2022 cost-of-living adjustments for limits on employee benefits with some adjustments to the 2022 rates including minor increases to the maximum contributions allowed under Code Section 415 for defined contribution plans (e.g. 401(k)), maximum compensation used in determining benefits, and the taxable wage base. Below is an updated chart on the 2022 limits.
Limits for 2022 – Qualified Plans
|
Limitation
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change?
|
Elective Deferrals (401(k) and 403(b)) Pre-Tax Contributions; 457(b), 402(g)(3))
|
$20,500
|
$19,500
|
Yes
|
Catch-Up Contributions – 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), SARSEP Plans
|
$6,500
|
$6,500
|
No
|
Highly Compensated Employee (HCE) – 414(q)
|
$135,000
|
$130,000
|
Yes
|
Annual Compensation Limit – 401(a)(17), 404(l), 408(k)(3)(C), 408(k)(6)(D)(ii)
|
$305,000
|
$290,000
|
Yes
|
Key Employee – 416(i)(1)(A)(i), Top-Heavy and 409A Specified Employee
|
$200,000
|
$185,000
|
Yes
|
Defined Contribution Plan – Total Annual Contributions – 415(c)
|
$61,000
|
$58,000
|
Yes
|
Defined Benefit Plan – Maximum Benefit – 415(b)
|
$245,000
|
$230,000
|
Yes
|
ESOP – Determining the Length of the General Five-Year Distribution Period
|
$245,000
|
$230,000
|
Yes
|
ESOP – Maximum Account Balance subject to Five-Year Distribution Period
|
$1,230,000
|
$1,165,000
|
Yes
Limits for 2022 – Tax Withholding Rates
|
Limitation
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change?
|
Taxable Wage Base
|
$147,000
|
$142,800
|
Yes
Limits for 2022 – High Deductible Plans, Health Savings Account and FSAs
|
Limitation
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change?
|
High Deductible Health Plan – IRS Limits (Self/Family)
|
|
|
|
HSA Contribution Limit (Individual/Family)
|
$3,650/$7,300
|
$3,600/$7,200
|
Yes
|
HSA Contribution Catch-Up Limit
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
No
|
Flexible Spending Account (FSA) – Health Care – Employee Contribution
|
$2,850
|
$2,750
|
Yes
|
Flexible Spending Account (FSA) – Health Care – Maximum Carryover
|
$570
|
$550
|
Yes
|
Flexible Spending Account (FSA) – Dependent Care – Employee Contribution
|
$5,000
|
$5,000
|
No
|
Out-of-Pocket Expenses (ACA) – PHSA §2707(b) Maximum (in-network Essential Health Benefits for Non-Grandfathered Plans)
|
|
|
Limits for 2021 – Affordable Care Act
|
Limitation
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change?
|
ACA Affordability Safe-Harbor
|
9.61%
|
9.83%
|
Yes
Limits for 2022 – Qualified Transportation Fringe Benefit
|
Limitation
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change?
|
Transit Pass, Van Pool
|
$280
|
$270
|
Yes
|
Qualified Parking
|
$280
|
$270
|
Yes
Penalties for 2022 – Affordable Care Act
|
Penalty
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change?
|
No Offer of Coverage
|
$2,750
|
$2,700
|
Yes
|
Offer of Coverage Lacks Minimum Value or Affordability
|
$4,120
|
$4,060
|
Yes
PBGC Premiums for Defined Benefit Pension Plans – 2022
|
Premium
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change?
|
Flat Rate (Per Participant)
|
$88
|
$86
|
Yes
|
Variable Rate for $1,000 of Unfunded Vested Benefits
|
$48
|
$46
|
Yes
|
Per Participant Variable Cap
|
$598
|
$582
|
Yes
Co-authors: Kenneth A. Janik & Lauren Nations