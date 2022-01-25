5 Trends to Watch in 2022 Robotics

Todd Basile focuses his practice on patent portfolio development and counseling. He is experienced in a wide range of industries, including wearable robotics, medical devices, unmanned aircraft systems (drones), nanotechnology, software, and renewable energy. Todd also has extensive experience in various other intellectual property matters, including patent litigation and enforcement, IP due diligence in over five major M&A deals, and licensing matters.

Todd draws on several years of industry experience to deliver uniquely tailored strategies and services to...