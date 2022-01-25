January 25, 2022

Volume XII, Number 25
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 24, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Todd Basile
David J. Dykeman
Roman Fayerberg

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Emerging Technology

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

5 Trends to Watch in 2022 Robotics

Monday, January 24, 2022

  1. Growing Investment in Robotics Companies – Investors continue funding the latest robotics innovations in various industries, including the medical, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, and automotive sectors. With plenty of cash in the market, venture capital (VC), private equity (PE), and strategic investors aim to capitalize on and steer development of disruptive robotics technologies.

  2. Intellectual Property (IP) Is Critical for Robotics Innovations – Patents and trade secrets continue to be essential tools for protecting robotics innovations and maintaining a competitive edge. Strategic companies will increasingly leverage design patents to protect the “look and feel” of robots and user interfaces in addition to the “how it works” protections afforded by utility patents.

  3. Cobots Take Center Stage in the Workplace – Many companies dream of full automation, but the reality is there are many tasks robots just can’t perform as well as humans at this stage. Cobots (robots that work alongside humans) will help bridge the automation gap as developers continue efforts to perfect robotic artificial intelligence (AI). Companies will also look to cobots to help smooth the transition of integrating robot platforms into their operations.

  4. Progress in Robot Interoperability – As companies adopt robotic platforms from multiple developers, these diverse platforms need to be able to communicate and work together. This interoperability, which is similar to standard setting and interoperability pushes in analogous tech industries (e.g., computers, telecom), is expected to become more prevalent as robotics adoption becomes more widespread.

  5. Increased Efforts to Prevent Hacking and Mitigate Liability – Hacking will continue to be a top concern for the robotics industry as hackers taking control of robots could cause significant damage, disruption, and even bodily harm. Questions of liability also arise in this context, which also are driving an intensive push by industry and government to head off evolving threats.

©2022 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 24
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Todd Basile
Associate

Todd Basile focuses his practice on patent portfolio development and counseling. He is experienced in a wide range of industries, including wearable robotics, medical devices, unmanned aircraft systems (drones), nanotechnology, software, and renewable energy. Todd also has extensive experience in various other intellectual property matters, including patent litigation and enforcement, IP due diligence in over five major M&A deals, and licensing matters.

Todd draws on several years of industry experience to deliver uniquely tailored strategies and services to...

basilet@gtlaw.com
617 310 6045
www.gtlaw.com/
David J. Dykeman
David Dykeman, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Boston, Intellectual Property Litigation Attorney
Shareholder

David Dykeman, who co-chairs the firm's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology group, is a registered patent attorney with nearly 20 years of experience in patent and intellectual property law. David's practice focuses on securing worldwide intellectual property protection and related business strategy for high tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, nanotechnology, and information technology.

David provides strategic patent portfolio development and intellectual property advice for clients including...

dykemand@gtlaw.com
617-310-6009
www.gtlaw.com
Roman Fayerberg
Roman Fayerberg, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Boston, Intellectual Property Litigation Attorney
Shareholder

Roman Fayerberg is a registered patent attorney, who focuses his practice on the development and management of strategic patent portfolios and counseling clients on patent issues, primarily in technologies related to medical devices, drug delivery systems, biodegradable polymers and pharmaceutical formulations. Roman also advises clients in connection with intellectual property due diligence investigations for venture capital investment, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing opportunities.

Roman’s patent practice builds on the seven years of...

fayerbergr@gtlaw.com
617-310-5206
www.gtlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement