May 3, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 123
Advertisement

70

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 03, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 02, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lisa P. Alsobrook
Melvin S. Drozen
Jill M. Mahoney
Richard F. Mann
Evangelia C. Pelonis
Nicholas S. Prust

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

AAFCO Announces Common Food Index

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

  • On May 2, The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) announced the institution of its new repository, referred to as the Common Food Index (CFI), and implementation of a process by which items may be added for consideration by stakeholders and the general public. AAFCO is a non-profit organization that helps guide state, federal, and international feed regulators with ingredient definitions, label standards, and laboratory standards to support the health and safety of people and animals. The CFI provides for common foods that may be appropriate for use in animal food; however, it is not a substitute for the AAFCO process for new feed ingredient definitions delineated in the Official Publication.

  • Common foods are defined as food items commercially available and suitable for use in animal food but are not defined by AAFCO, including but not limited to certain whole seeds, vegetables, or fruits. Common food for animals may include common human foods that are known to be safe for the intended use in animal food. Manufacturers are responsible for determining whether a common food is safe and has utility for its intended use prior to commercial distribution as animal food.

  • AAFCO’s subcommittee of ingredient definition and label reviewers assessed and identified the first list to the most common and well-known ingredients. The proposed list of the initial 72 items can be found here.  

  • AAFCO is requesting stakeholders such as veterinarians, animal nutritionists, consumer groups, and the public to provide feedback on the initial CFI by June 2, 2023. AAFCO is not yet accepting proposals for additional common food items. Interested parties may submit their feedback using this virtual form.

Lauren Haas, Frederick Stearns and Emily Thomas also contributed to this article.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 123
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lisa P. Alsobrook Attorney Keller Heckman DC Office
Lisa P. Alsobrook
Associate

Lisa Alsobrook practices in the area of food and drug law. She advises domestic and foreign clients on regulatory requirements for foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and food and drug packaging in jurisdictions around the world. Her main focus is regulatory and compliance matters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture relating to human food, food packaging material, animal feed, food additives and ingredients, and dietary supplements.

Prior to attending law school, Lisa earned a master’s degree in Food Science. She worked as a...

[email protected]
202-434-4237
www.khlaw.com/
Melvin S. Drozen
Melvin S. Drozen, FDA, regulatory lawyer, Keller Heckman, law firm
Partner

Melvin S. Drozen joined Keller and Heckman in 1987.

Mr. Drozen advises clients on a broad spectrum of FDA, FTC, USDA and EPA (...

[email protected]
202-434-4222
www.khlaw.com
Jill M. Mahoney
Jill M Mahoney Associate Attorney Keller Heckman
Associate

Jill Mahoney advises clients on regulatory requirements for food, animal feed, food additives, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. She counsels clients on labeling and advertising compliance and claims substantiation issues, including nutrition labeling, ingredient declarations, nutrient content claims, structure function claims, and Country of Origin labeling. She assists food, animal feed, and dietary supplement manufacturers in preparing self-determined GRAS positions, GRAS Notifications for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submissions, New Dietary Ingredient Notification submissions...

[email protected]
202-434-4184
www.khlaw.com/
Richard F. Mann
Richard Mann Partner Keller Heckman DC
Partner

Richard (Rick) Mann represents his clients in business and trade association disputes relating to food advertising, promotional and labeling claims, food safety and compliance issues, and general business and corporate law matters.

Rick works extensively with clients in the development of compliant advertising, promotional, and labeling claims and campaigns, and the development of appropriate support for such claims. His regulatory experience allows him to represent his clients in proceedings at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the National...

[email protected]
202-434-4229
www.khlaw.com/
Evangelia C. Pelonis
Evangelia C. Pelonis, food and drug regulatory lawyer, Keller Heckman law firm
Partner

Evangelia C. Pelonis joined Keller and Heckman in 2003 as a Food and Drug Associate. Ms. Pelonis' practice focuses on all regulatory and compliance matters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture relating to human food, animal feed, food additives and ingredients, and dietary supplements. Ms. Pelonis' works with clients to achieve their marketing goals within the applicable legal frameworks. She counsels clients in all aspects of food development and marketing, from product formulation and manufacturing considerations to food...

[email protected]
202-434-4106
www.khlaw.com