Achieving Diversity and Inclusion within the Securities and Financial Management Industry and its Legal Partners

A very effective panel discussion on “Leadership Matters: Meaningful, Measured Impact in Diversity and Inclusion” took place September 23, 2020 during the SIFMA C&L Virtual Forum Elaine Mandelbaum, General Counsel of Interactive Brokers and the current SIFMA C&L Society president moderated with panelists Christopher Lewis, General Counsel, Edward Jones; Robert Marcham, Senior Policy Advisor on Diversity and Inclusion, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and Grace Speights, chair of Morgan Lewis’ Labor and Employment practice. Too many highlights to cover fairly, but these points that resonated with me.

Inclusion means creating a sense of belonging for all. Inclusion means being heard, having a voice, having a seat at the table, being on the committee, being asked your views, active listening, and all of the other things big and small that encompass being made a part of something. Marcham highlighted the importance “career allies” have played in his career and how such acts can easily foster inclusion, especially within the financial services industry legal practice.

The business case for diversity and inclusion within the wealth management industry and its legal counsel providers is long settled. The panel spent little time discussing this long established fact. The written course materials nonetheless pulled together a wealth of empirical evidence proving diversity and inclusion can only help a financial industry firm’s and its legal counsel’s bottom line. Most importantly, the fact of the business case is an outright rejection of the old excuse of there not being enough diverse talent. As we learned in kindergarten, if there’s a will then there’s a way. If nothing else, the program laid out such “a way.”

Create space for a dialogue. Webinars, town halls, practice group meetings, one-on-one mentoring, one-on-one conversations. The list of opportunities for dialogue in and out of the firm and the office is endless. Lewis cautioned honest dialogue can sometimes be “messy” while also presenting opportunities to extend “grace” to yourself and others. All of the speakers addressed constructive dialogue.

Strongly consider implicit bias education. Speights was straightforward explaining the importance of including implicit bias discussions early on in any program because of the unique educational opportunities it offers. Indeed, acting from a place of implicit bias can often create the wrong impression, however innocently or unintentionally. And if the dialogue can already sometimes be uncomfortable, or you are not sure what to say or how to say it, then learning to avoid those stumbling blocks can be a good faith display of intentional commitment. Implicit bias education can also show us more constructive ways to say, to do, and to express while avoiding labels, and it can help to expose our own blind spots. As more seasoned lawyers, we often tout our judgment as helping us “to know what we don’t know,” and thereby avoid traps. Education on a topic like implicit bias can help us understand what we may not know as well as create an environment where we can more readily recognize the other person’s perception.