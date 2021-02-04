February 4, 2021

Volume XI, Number 35

 

Article By
Jason B. Malone
Thomas V. Walsh
Jonathan J. Spitz
Richard F. Vitarelli
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Labor & Collective Bargaining Blog
Acting NLRB General Counsel Rescinds Policy Guidance, Signals More Changes to Come

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

New National Labor Relations Board (NLRB or Board) Acting General Counsel Peter Sung Ohr has wasted no time. In a February 1, 2021, Memorandum, Ohr announced rescission of 10 individual policy directives issued by Peter Robb. President Joe Biden terminated Robb as NLRB General Counsel shortly after his inauguration.

Why this is important?

NLRB General Counsels use policy memoranda to instruct Board investigators and lawyers how to process certain cases, set enforcement priorities, and prepare cases to shape the Board’s position on critical labor law interpretations.

New General Counsel, New Direction

In the memorandum, Ohr rolled back Robb’s directives because they were 1) “inconsistent” with the Board’s goal of encouraging collective bargaining and protecting workers’ rights under the Act or 2) “no longer necessary.” Among the notable memoranda rescinded are:

  • Robb’s comprehensive direction for analysis of employer policies that could affect employee rights under the National Labor Relations Act following the Board’s decision in Boeing Co., 365 NLRB No. 154 (2017), which was much-lauded by employers. Ohr said the rescinded memorandum was not necessary as the NLRB has issued sufficient decisions providing guidance. Some speculate that this may be an encouragement to bring cases to the Board for possible reversal of Boeing.

  • A memorandum directing regions to bring cases to the Board involving “neutrality agreements” in which an employer allows organizing activities or negotiates terms of a collective bargaining agreement before the union is lawfully recognized. GC Robb’s intent was to encourage the Board to lower the threshold for finding unlawful support of the union.

  • Several directives that placed more stringent burdens on unions, including:

    • A memorandum requiring unions raising a “mere negligence” defense to a duty of fair representation charge to show they maintained  reasonable procedures to track grievances, and classifying a  failure to respond to a grievant’s inquiries as unlawful arbitrary conduct;

    • Guidance requiring regions to bring cases to the Board urging an easing the burden of proof on employees bringing cases alleging a violation of the union’s duty of fair representation;

    • A directive instructing Board regions to promote cases that would require unions to provide detailed explanations of membership dues and other obligations in fee objector cases.

  • A memorandum that placed additional limitations on how Board investigators may utilize audio recordings and other evidence.

At the end of his memorandum, Ohr noted he would issue future memorandum setting new policies “in the near future.” Ohr’s swift action signals a change in the agency’s strategy and priorities, which, albeit abrupt here, typically occurs during a transition to a new administration of a different political party.

About this Author

Jason B. Malone Labor Lawyer Jackson Lewis
Jason B. Malone
Associate

Jason B. Malone is an Associate in the Atlanta, Georgia, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. His practice focuses on representing employers in workplace law matters, including preventive advice and counseling.

While attending law school, Mr. Malone served as Special Projects Editor for the Alabama Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Law Review. He also studied abroad in Canberra, Australia. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Malone worked in labor relations for a global security and aerospace company where he served as the lead arbitration and grievance advocate....

Jason.Malone@jacksonlewis.com
404-586-1838
www.jacksonlewis.com
Thomas V. Walsh
Thomas V. Walsh, Jackson Lewis, employment arbitration Lawyer, White plains, Union Organizing Attorney
Shareholder

Thomas V. Walsh is a Shareholder in the White Plains, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Since joining the firm in 1986, Mr. Walsh has represented employers in all aspects of labor and employment law and litigation.

Mr. Walsh has represented employers before numerous state and federal courts, regulatory agencies, as well as in numerous arbitrations. Mr. Walsh has extensive experience in representing employers faced with union organizing drives and in proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board. He has an...

WalshT@jacksonlewis.com
914-872-6912
www.jacksonlewis.com
Jonathan J. Spitz
Jonathan J. Spitz, Jackson Lewis Law Firm, Labor Employment Attorney, Atlanta
Shareholder

Jonathan J. Spitz is a Principal in the Atlanta, Georgia, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is Co-Leader of the firm’s Labor and Preventive Practices Group.

Mr. Spitz lectures extensively, conducts management training, and advises clients with respect to legislative and regulatory initiatives, corporate strategies, business ethics, social media issues and the changing regulatory landscape. He understands the practical and operational needs of corporate America, helping design pragmatic strategies to minimize risk and maximize performance. He has represented...

SpitzJ@jacksonlewis.com
404-586-1835
www.jacksonlewis.com
Richard F. Vitarelli
Richard F. Vitarelli Principal Jackson Lewis
Principal

Richard F. Vitarelli is a Principal in the Hartford, Connecticut, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Part of the firm’s national labor practice, he has over two decades of experience representing employers nationally in strategic labor relations, collective bargaining, and union organizing, including in the context of mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and contract administration. He serves as general labor and employment counsel for employers and multi-employer associations in various industries, including construction, manufacturing, health care and senior living,...

Richard.Vitarelli@jacksonlewis.com
860-522-0404
https://www.jacksonlewis.com
