July 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 209

 

July 27, 2021

July 26, 2021

Paul M Hamburger
Roberta K Chevlowe

Proskauer Rose LLP
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Blog

An Additional Word from IRS Regarding the ARP COBRA Subsidy

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The IRS just released some new supplemental guidance on the COBRA premium subsidy in the American Rescue Plan Act (“ARP”). IRS Notice 2021-46, released July 26, 2021 provides additional color on a handful of discrete subsidy issues that had been addressed in earlier guidance but still caused some confusion. The guidance, in Q&A format, addresses:

  • the availability of the subsidy during extended coverage periods due to disability determinations, second qualifying events, and state law extensions,

  • ineligibility for the subsidy due to other group health coverage or Medicare,

  • when a state continuation coverage program qualifies as “comparable” to federal COBRA coverage, and

  • who is the “premium payee’ for purpose of claiming the tax credit, including in the context of controlled groups, MEWAs, and business reorganizations.

The Notice can be found here.

© 2021 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 208
Paul Hamburger Employee Benefits Law Attorney Proskauer Rose Law Firm
Paul M Hamburger
Partner

Paul M. Hamburger is co-chair of the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Group and head of the Washington, DC office. Paul is also a leader of the Practice Center’s health and welfare subgroup and a member of Proskauer’s Health Care Reform Task Force.

Paul provides technical knowledge and advice to employers on all aspects of their employee benefit programs, and advises employee benefit plan trustees and service providers on ERISA and employee benefit plan-related matters. He has extensive experience in negotiating service provider...

phamburger@proskauer.com
202.416.5850
www.proskauer.com
Roberta K Chevlowe
Roberta K Chevlowe, Labor, Employment, Attorney, Proskauer, Law Firm
Senior Counsel

Roberta Karen Chevlowe, a Senior Counsel in the Labor & Employment Law Department, practices in the field of employee benefits law. Roberta counsels employers and other benefit plan sponsors with regard to a broad spectrum of issues relating to the establishment, administration and continued legal compliance of all types of employee benefit plans. She advises clients regularly with regard to ERISA’s reporting and disclosure requirements and fiduciary duty provisions; health care reform compliance; COBRA administration; plan qualification issues arising under the Internal Revenue Code;...

rchevlowe@proskauer.com
212-969-3949
www.proskauer.com
