April 26, 2021

Volume XI, Number 116

 

New Articles

April 26, 2021

Article By
Sheila A. Millar
Tracy P. Marshall
Keller and Heckman LLP
Consumer Protection Connection
Addressing Dark Patterns in Online Marketing

Monday, April 26, 2021

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released the final agenda for its first workshop on the use of “dark patterns” online, Bringing Dark Patterns to Light: An FTC Workshop, which will be held virtually on April 29, 2021. The workshop will explore how to define “dark patterns,” their prevalence, possible harms (including to vulnerable groups) and potential solutions, among other things. The agency is also soliciting comments on relevant issues (see our earlier post for a list of topics).

The issue is receiving broader attention on the policy front. The FTC workshop provides an opportunity to explore the issues in more detail, and interested parties are encouraged to submit comments.

© 2021 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 116
TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

