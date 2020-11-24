After the Election: Policy Priorities for Health Care Programs

Monday, November 23, 2020

Health care policy has been a key issue leading up to the 2020 elections, and the final outcome of the presidential and congressional elections will likely impact the health care policy priorities of the future. While the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined key issues including drug pricing and cost of care, the pandemic has also increased the focus on health care issues such as expanding access to — and utilization of — telehealth and digital medicine. Additionally, the fate of the Affordable Care Act is up in the air as the Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of the entire ACA in California v. Texas. While the Court heard oral arguments on November 10, the Court’s decision may not be released until next spring.

For all these reasons, stakeholders, including payors, are increasingly focused on the future of health care programs including the ACA, Medicare and Medicaid. Here are the key health care priorities that are likely to be pursued in 2021 and beyond, regardless of the final outcomes of the federal election: