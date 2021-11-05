November 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 309
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

November 04, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 03, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 02, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

AGs Petition FDA on Baby Food Heavy Metal Limits

Thursday, November 4, 2021

  • On October 21, 2021, a coalition of 23 Attorneys General petitioned FDA to expedite setting heavy metal standards for baby foods. The petition echoes criticism that FDA’s Closer to Zero plan does not include adequately aggressive timelines for reducing heavy metals in baby food.

  • Under FDA’s Closer to Zero plan, FDA would propose guidance on limiting lead in baby food by the middle of 2022, guidance for limiting inorganic arsenic by April 2024, and guidance for limiting cadmium and mercury after April 2024. The AG petition calls on FDA to take the following actions by April 2022:

    • Propose science-based, achievability-focused interim limits for inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury in relevant categories of infant and toddler foods;

    • Propose a lower limit for inorganic arsenic in infant rice cereal than the 100 parts per billion level that is currently set forth in FDA guidance; and

    • Instruct all baby food manufacturers to test their finished products for toxic heavy metals.

  • The AG petition follows a wave of class-action lawsuits against baby food manufacturers and a congressional report  that was released in February 2021.

© 2021 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 308
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement