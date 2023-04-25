April 25, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 115
Advertisement

42

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 24, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Anthony J Oncidi
Sehreen Ladak

Proskauer Rose LLP
California Employment Law Update

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

AI is Here and So Are the New AI Rules for Employers

Monday, April 24, 2023


If passed and signed into law, AB 331 would impact employers who use AI, even through third-party vendors, in three major ways:

  1. Mandating Disclosure Before AI is Used

AB 331 would require companies to disclose not only their use of automated decision tools, but also explain their purpose and how AI is being used.  Where a consequential decision is being made solely on an automated decision tool, individuals may have the ability to opt out and request an alternative selection process or accommodation.

  1. Requiring Annual Impact Assessments

Under the proposed legislation, employers would have to conduct annual impact assessments to identify and mitigate potential biases in their AI systems.  The impact assessment would have to include a statement of purpose for the AI and its intended benefits, a summary of the data collected, the extent the tool is consistent with from the developer’s statement of use, an analysis of the potential adverse impact on protected categories (e.g., sex, race, or English proficiency), a description of the safeguards implemented to mitigate risk, and how the AI will be evaluated for validity or relevance.

The outcome of these impact assessments would have to be reported to the California Civil Rights Department (formerly known as the Department of Fair Employment and Housing).  Failure to do so could result in a $10,000 fine for every day AI is used and a company has not submitted the assessment.

  1. Allow Suits Against Employers for discriminatory impact of AI tools

The most recent proposed revisions to AB 331 also provide for a private right of action such that employees and applicants suffering a discriminatory impact on the basis of a protected category could file a lawsuit against companies using AI in their employment decisions.  Unsurprisingly, the bill would establish yet another one-sided attorneys’ fees award for prevailing plaintiffs, incentivizing individuals and their attorneys to bring lawsuits against California-based employers.

While the bill is still in the early stages of the legislative process and could face significant changes along the way (or even be scrapped altogether), as AI becomes more integrated into our everyday lives, employers should be prepared for laws like AB 331 to appear on the horizon with significant and complex restraints on employers in the coming years.  We’ll provide updates as they unfold.


© 2023 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 114
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Anthony J Oncidi, Employment Attorney, Proskauer Rose Law Firm
Anthony J Oncidi
Partner

Anthony J. Oncidi heads the Labor & Employment Law Group in the Los Angeles office. Tony represents employers and management in all aspects of labor relations and employment law, including litigation and preventive counseling, wage and hour matters, including class actions, wrongful termination, employee discipline, Title VII and the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, executive employment contract disputes, sexual harassment training and investigations, workplace violence, drug testing and privacy issues, Sarbanes-Oxley claims and employee raiding and trade secret protection....

[email protected]
310-284-5690
www.proskauer.com
Sehreen Ladak
Associate

Sehreen represents employers from a variety of industries in all aspects of employment litigation, including wage and hour, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, whistleblower, and breach of contract litigation, in both the single-plaintiff and class-action context. She also counsels clients in a wide range of labor and employment matters, including wage and hour issues, personnel policies and procedures, and employee discipline matters.

Sehreen earned her J.D. from USC Gould School of Law, where she was the Executive Submissions Editor of the Southern...

[email protected]
310-557-5652
www.proskauer.com
www.proskauer.com/insights/blogs-channels