March 19, 2020

 

March 18, 2020

March 17, 2020

March 16, 2020

Article By
TCSA Blog at Bergeson Campbell
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

All Things Chemical™ TSCA Update — A Conversation with Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), sat down with Dr. Richard Engler, Director of Chemistry at B&C, to bring everyone up to date on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) fee rule and how it applies to entities obligated to pay a portion of the $1,350,000 per chemical fee for preparing an EPA-initiated risk evaluation, the legal and regulatory significance of the supplemental rulemaking on long-chain perfluoroalkyl carboxylate (LCPFAC) chemicals and the precedent it sets for eliminating the article exemption for imported articles containing these substances, and the significance of the recently updated TSCA Chemical Inventory with regard to the fast-approaching Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) cycle.  As always, Rich is a font of information on these topics, and he does a great job of contextualizing this information for busy business people working in the chemical space.

©2020 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

