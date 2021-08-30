Another “Hint of Lime” Tostitos Flavoring Lawsuit

As we previously reported, Frito-Lay faces similar claims in Illinois that likewise hinge largely on the product containing an image of a lime and the statement “Here’s Another Hint – Squeeze in More Flavor With Some Salsa,” which allegedly imply that lime has been squeezed into the product. Both lawsuits also make much of the fact that a statement, “Flavored Tortilla Chips,” which the plaintiffs characterize as a “disclaimer,” appears at the bottom corner where the crumpling of the package hides it from view. Under federal flavor labeling regulation, however, a lime-flavored product can be flavored only with “natural flavoring” derived from lime with no disclaimer required where the product is not purported to contain lime for nutritive value (e.g., vitamin C content).