April 12, 2023

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
B&C® Biobased and Sustainable Chemicals Blog

APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Environmental Documents for Deregulation of Corn Developed Using Genetic Engineering

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on April 10, 2023, that it is inviting public comment on a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) and draft Plant Pest Risk Assessment (PPRA). 88 Fed. Reg. 21602. APHIS states that it produced these documents in response to a petition from Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. seeking deregulation of a corn variety developed using genetic engineering to resist corn rootworm and tolerate glufosinate herbicides. APHIS is seeking public comment on these documents for 30 days. APHIS will thoroughly review and consider all public input submitted during the comment period and will use this information to complete and publish final environmental documents and its regulatory determination. Comments are due May 11, 2023. APHIS has posted the following documents:

