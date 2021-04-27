April 28, 2021: Foley Weekly Automotive Report

Goals to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles according to a specific timetable have recently been announced by automakers, including General Motors , Jaguar , Volvo and Bentley ; Stellantis announced the majority of its U.S. brands will have electrified options by 2025 with fully battery-electric options by 2030; Ford intends to phase out gas-powered cars in Europe by 2030.

Boston Consulting Group predicts electrified vehicles will represent over 50% of new light vehicle sales globally by 2026 , up from 12% of global market share in 2020.

One in four new light vehicle sales globally will be fully electric by 2030 , according to a new whitepaper from IHS Markit .

Two U.S. senators are reported to be drafting legislation that would allow exemptions for 15,000 autonomous vehicles per manufacturer from federal safety standards.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have countered President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan with a $568 billion proposal that focuses on surface transportation and broadband connectivity improvements.

During last week’s Leaders Summit on Climate , President Biden pledged to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 50% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Governors from 12 states requested a commitment to national standards ensuring that “ all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold are zero-emission no later than 2035 .”

The U.S. Transportation Department is expected to reverse actions by the Trump administration that challenged California’s authority to set its own fuel economy standards .

GM’s new “Work Appropriately” flexible working concept was described by CEO Mary Barra as “where the work permits, employees will have the flexibility to work where they can have the greatest impact on achieving our goals. It is up to leaders to focus on the work, not the where, and we will provide the tools and resources needed to make the right decisions to support our teams."

IHS Markit estimates up to 3% of medium and heavy commercial vehicle production in certain regions could be impacted by the semiconductor shortage in the first half of 2021.

Volkswagen has experienced a production loss of 100,000 vehicles globally as a result of the chip shortage, and the automaker said it will not be able to make up for the loss in 2021.

Due to the semiconductor shortage, Stellantis will reduce shifts through the end of May at its Jefferson North Assembly plant in Detroit; Ford extended shutdowns for two additional weeks in Chicago, Flat Rock, Michigan , and Kansas City, Missouri ; Subaru ’s Indiana plant is down from April 19-30.

Market Trends and Regulatory

Emissions standards - President Biden pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 50% from 2005 levels by 2030, a goal that received support in the form of an open letter from businesses, including GM and Ford. The announcement was made during a two-day virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, which had participants from 40 nations. Achieving a 50% reduction by the end of the decade would require significant federal support: in 2020, U.S. GHG emissions were just 10% below 2005 levels, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The U.S. Transportation Department is expected to reverse actions by the Trump administration that challenged California’s authority to set its own fuel economy standards, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Governors from 12 states requested in a letter that the Biden administration commit to national standards ensuring that “all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold are zero-emission no later than 2035.” The states are California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington. Numerous Democratic lawmakers have recently urged federal commitments to zero-emission vehicles, although Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg commented last month that he’s unaware of support by the Biden administration to pursue a federal ban on gas-powered vehicles by a specific date. California and Massachusetts have committed to phasing out sales of gasoline-powered new light vehicles by 2035, while Washington last week announced a similar commitment by 2030.

Infrastructure package – Republicans in the U.S. Senate have countered President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan with a $568 billion proposal that focuses on surface transportation and broadband connectivity improvements, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stating: “We’re open to a more modest and targeted infrastructure bill. It’s one thing to run up the national debt when you have a 100-year pandemic. But just to keep routinely adding trillions of dollars to the national debt — I think it’s ill-advised to the future of the country.” The Republican proposal would prioritize funding for roads, bridges, transit, airports, ports, broadband and waterways.

During a Senate hearing related to President Biden’s infrastructure package, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo described the lack of domestic chip manufacturing as “a national security risk and an economic security risk,” noting that the U.S. is entirely dependent on Taiwan and China for semiconductors. On a global basis, the U.S. manufactures 12% of semiconductors, compared to 37% in 1990.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation recommends revising the federal crash test ratings to evaluate modern safety technologies such as forward collision warnings, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warnings. The Alliance noted that the New Car Assessment Program should not only focus on crashworthiness, but on new technologies related to crash avoidance.