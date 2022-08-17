August 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 229
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 16, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 15, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Devaki Patel
Kyle Y. Faget
Monica R. Chmielewski
David L. Rosen

Foley & Lardner LLP
Insights/Publications

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

On the Attack: FDA Pursues Online Retail Fulfillment House

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) sent a warning letter to Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon), a fulfillment house, with respect to distributing over-the-counter (OTC) drug products that are in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). We have seen FDA take enforcement actions against companies who introduce violative products into interstate commerce. However, this appears to be the first time that FDA has taken action against an online retail fulfillment house. FDA’s actions may be viewed as a signal that the Agency is closely reviewing and evaluating online retail houses for products that raise safety concerns and violate the FD&C Act.

On August 4, 2022, the FDA issued a warning letter to Amazon regarding its distribution of products that violate the FD&C Act. The products at issue are OTC drug products marketed for mole and skin tag removal. As the drug products have not been approved for their marketed use by the FDA, the warning letter states that Amazon is responsible for introducing and delivering into commerce products that are unapproved new drugs, and such activity is a violation of the FD&C Act. While the FDA recognized that Amazon distributed each of the products on behalf of third parties, it noted that distribution was made directly by Amazon to the consumer and that product orders are “fulfilled” by Amazon, with such fulfillment including storage, packing, and shipping.

The FDA also issued warning letters to Ariella Naturals and Justified Laboratories for selling these unapproved drug products for mole and skin tag removal.

In the letter, the FDA stated, “[t]here are no over-the-counter (OTC) drugs that can be legally sold for mole or skin tag removal, and FDA has safety concerns about drugs marketed OTC directly to consumers for these uses.” The FDA further stated that moles should be evaluated by health care providers rather than using such OTC products for mole and skin tag removal, which may lead to delayed cancer diagnosis and cancer progression.

In a news release, Donald Ashley, director of the Office of Compliance in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said, “[t]he Agency’s rigorous surveillance works to identify threats to public health and stop these products from reaching our communities. This includes where online retailers like Amazon are involved in the interstate sale of unapproved drug products. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that online retailers do not sell products that violate federal law.”

Amazon has 15 working days from receipt of the warning letter to respond to FDA explaining the specific steps taken to address the violations. The FDA also stated that failure to adequately address this matter may result in legal action such as seizure and injunction.

Furthermore, in the news release, FDA stated it will continue to use all tools available to protect public health and remove fraudulent or unproven drug products from the U.S. marketplace. These recently issued warning letters may signal a new trend of enforcement actions against retailers, including fulfillment operators, who sell products deemed to be unapproved new drugs by the FDA.

Online retailers should carefully review the products that they offer for sale to insure that the products comply with FDA regulatory requirements.

© 2022 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 228
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Devaki Patel Healthcare Lawyer Foley and Lardner
Devaki Patel
Associate

Devaki (Devki) Patel is an associate with Foley & Lardner LLP, based in the firm’s Washington D.C. office, where she is a member of the firm’s Government Solutions and FDA Regulatory Practices. She is also a member of the Life Sciences, Food and Beverage and Cannabis Industry Teams. In addition to being an attorney, she is a licensed pharmacist. Devaki is admitted to practice only in Maryland. She is practicing under the supervision of a member of the District of Columbia Bar.

Prior to joining Foley, Devaki worked for the Food and Drug Administration as a legal intern,...

[email protected]
202-295-4174
www.foley.com
Kyle Y. Faget
Kyle Faget, Foley Lardner, Government policy lawyer
Partner

Kyle Faget is a Partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. She is a member of the firm’s Government & Public Policy Practice and the Health Care and Life Sciences Industry Teams. Her practice focuses on advising clients on regulatory and compliance matters involving the Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act, the False Claims Act, the Anti-Kickback Statute, the AdvaMed Code, and the PhRMA Code. She also regularly drafts and negotiates agreements required for the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical and medical device products. Prior to joining...

[email protected]
617.502.3292
www.foley.com/
Monica R. Chmielewski
Monica Chmielewski, Health Care Attorney, Foley and Lardner Law
Partner

Monica R. Chmielewski is a senior counsel and health care lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. She focuses her practice solely in representing health care providers and pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the area of health care, health care transactional work, clinical research and food and drug law. Ms. Chmielewski is co-chair of the firm’s Life Sciences Industry Team. She is also vice chair of the firm's Health Care Industry Team.

[email protected]
312-832-4556
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs
David L. Rosen
David L. Rosen, Foley Lardner, FDA Regulatory Lawyer, Life Science Industry Attorney,
Partner

David Rosen is a partner and public policy lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. Mr. Rosen has extensive experience in health law, life sciences, and food and drug regulation, including a range of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory issues affecting prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biologics. He is co-chair of the firm’s Life Sciences Industry Team and is also a member of the firm’s Government & Public Policy Practice and the Health Care and Food & Beverage Industry Teams.

Mr. Rosen was...

[email protected]
202-672-5430
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement