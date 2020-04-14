A basic overview of trademark infringement

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Trademarks may be one of the most valuable pieces of intellectual property a business owns. Trademarks can include taglines and other words, logo designs, business names or symbols that businesses use in connection with the services they provide or the products they sell. Ultimately, trademarks help the public identify the business and allow the business to show how they are different from their competitors.

However, sometimes one business in Connecticut will use another business’ trademark, in an act of trademark infringement. Trademark infringement can also take place if one business uses a trademark that is so similar to another business’ trademark that the general public cannot distinguish between the two or would be confused or deceived as to which trademark belongs to which business.

It is important to note that the point of trademark infringement is to confuse or deceive. If two business trademarks are similar or alike, but the two businesses are unrelated either in goods, services or locations to the point that there is no confusion or deception, a business may not have a trademark infringement claim.

Trademarks can be registered with the United State Patent and Trademark Office, but this is not a requirement for a business to have a legitimate trademark. However, doing so creates the legal presumption that that business is the rightful owner of the trademark.

This post is for informational purposes only, and it does not contain legal advice. Intellectual property attorneys understand the importance of trademarks, and they may be able to provide more information on trademark infringement.