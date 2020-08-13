August 13, 2020

E. John Steren
Patricia M. Wagner
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Antitrust Byte

Be Mindful of Overlapping Officers and Directors

Thursday, August 13, 2020

As organizations create joint ventures, the creation of a board of directors of the joint venture requires careful consideration. Section 8 of the Clayton Antitrust Act of 1914 (“the Clayton Act”) prohibits an individual from serving simultaneously as an officer or a director of two competing corporations engaged in commerce. Corporations are said to be competing if “by virtue of their business and location of operation” they can be deemed to be “competitors, so that the elimination of competition by agreement between them would constitute a violation of any of the antitrust laws.” The prohibition against overlapping directorates does not apply to circumstances in which the “capital, surplus, and undivided profits” of each corporation is no more than $38,204,000 in the aggregate – or unless the competitive sales are less than $3,820,400 (or less than a small percentage, statutorily defined, of the organization’s competitive sales). Some states place similar restrictions or overlapping directorates, so organizations should keep both federal and state laws in mind when creating the joint venture board.

E. John Steren
E. John Steren is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care & Life Sciences and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. Mr. Steren devotes a significant portion of his practice to helping health care organizations manage the antitrust risks of joint ventures and other business arrangements. He also focuses his practice on other complex commercial and civil litigation matters.

esteren@ebglaw.com
202-861-1825
www.ebglaw.com
Patricia M. Wagner
PATRICIA M. WAGNER is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences and Litigation practices, in the firm's Washington, DC, office. In 2014, Ms. Wagner was selected to the Washington DC Super Lawyers list in the area of Health Care.

Ms. Wagner's experience includes the following:

Advising clients on a variety of matters related to federal and state antitrust issues 

Representing clients in antitrust matters in front of the Federal Trade Commission and the United States Department of Justice, and state antitrust authorities 

Advising clients on issues related HIPAA Privacy and security

Advising clients on issues related to state licensure and regulatory requirements

pwagner@ebglaw.com
202-861-4182
www.ebglaw.com/patricia-m-wagner/