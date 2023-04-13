April 13, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 103
Advertisement

48

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Matthew G. Nielsen
Seth D. DuCharme

Bracewell LLP
Bracewell Podcasts

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Behind the Scenes of US Banking: Regulators, Challenges and the Future

Thursday, April 13, 2023

In this first episode of a two-part series, Bracewell Sidebar hosts Matthew Nielsen and Seth DuCharme are joined by Will Anderson and Bob Clarke to discuss the banking failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and to provide an overview of the banking industry from the regulator's perspective.

Will is the co-chair of Bracewell’s corporate and securities practice and chair of the firm’s financial institutions group.

Bob is the founder of Bracewell’s global financial services practice and continues as a retired partner to serve as of counsel to the firm.

© 2023 Bracewell LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 103
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Matthew G. Nielsen energy and finance lawyer Bracewell
Matthew G. Nielsen
Partner

Matthew Nielsen has over 17 years of experience defending corporations, corporate executives and employees, and securities industry professionals in civil and criminal investigations, as well as securities investigations and litigation. He represents US and international clients on matters related to federal and state securities laws, US export controls and sanctions laws and regulations, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, whistleblower complaints, accounting fraud and healthcare fraud.

He regularly practices before state and federal regulatory and law enforcement...

[email protected]
214 758 1039
bracewell.com/
Seth D. DuCharme
Seth DuCharme Insurance Lawyer Bracewell LLP
Partner

Seth DuCharme draws on his 14 years of experience as a senior-level law enforcement officer to advise companies and individuals on cases involving cybersecurity and breach response, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) diligence and litigation, export controls, sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering.

Seth served in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York from 2008 through 2021. He held various positions at the Eastern District, including Chief of the Criminal Division, Chief of the National Security & Cybercrime Section, and Acting United...

[email protected]
212-508-6165
bracewell.com/