Behind the Scenes of US Banking: Regulators, Challenges and the Future

Thursday, April 13, 2023

In this first episode of a two-part series, Bracewell Sidebar hosts Matthew Nielsen and Seth DuCharme are joined by Will Anderson and Bob Clarke to discuss the banking failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and to provide an overview of the banking industry from the regulator's perspective.

Will is the co-chair of Bracewell’s corporate and securities practice and chair of the firm’s financial institutions group.

Bob is the founder of Bracewell’s global financial services practice and continues as a retired partner to serve as of counsel to the firm.