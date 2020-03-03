Billions for Coronavirus (COVID-19): New Government Contracts and Grants on the Horizon

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Congress is working to advance a strong emergency funding supplemental package, estimated to be between $2.5 billion and $8.5 billion, to fully address the scale and seriousness of the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis. Working against a timeline to pass a funding package prior to the March 13, 2020, Congressional recess, the supplemental funding for the coronavirus emergency will result in new government contracts, grants, GSA schedule awards, as well as contract modifications. Because of the public health crisis, the government may also issue letter contracts under FAR Part 16.603, et seq., which allows the government to immediately contract for services or supplies with contract definitization at a later date.

Current and new government contractors must prepare to meet government contracting and grant requirements while simultaneously responding to urgent government needs to address the coronavirus public health crisis. Proactively, a government contractor could propose solutions to the government to meet its potential service and supply needs if the coronavirus spreads. The government may welcome solutions for additional health care workers for the military and veterans as the government grapples with this unprecedented situation. Specific solutions for dialysis and other infusion treatments that must continue during the crisis may be required for veterans and the federal prison system.