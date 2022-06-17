June 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 168
Michael W. Peregrine

McDermott Will & Emery
Governing Health

Board Engagement on Emerging Patient Care and Safety, Finance and Workforce Issues [PODCAST]

Friday, June 17, 2022

Ongoing COVID-19 and related patient care concerns are competing with unexpected financial and economic, and workforce, challenges for room on the boardroom agenda. Hospital and health system boards must find time to accommodate these and other emerging oversight issues within the context of an already-crowded governance docket. Diligent director preparation and fulsome management support, along with disciplined leadership from the board chair and CEO, will well position the board to satisfy these expanded oversight duties.

© 2022 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 168
Michael W. Peregrine
Partner

Michael W. Peregrine is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Chicago office.  He represents corporations (and their officers and directors) in connection with governance, corporate structure, fiduciary duties, officer-director liability issues and charitable trust law.  Michael is recognized as one of the leading national practitioners in corporate governance law.

Michael is outside governance counsel to many prominent corporations, including hospitals and health systems, voluntary health...

