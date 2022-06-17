Board Engagement on Emerging Patient Care and Safety, Finance and Workforce Issues [PODCAST]
Ongoing COVID-19 and related patient care concerns are competing with unexpected financial and economic, and workforce, challenges for room on the boardroom agenda. Hospital and health system boards must find time to accommodate these and other emerging oversight issues within the context of an already-crowded governance docket. Diligent director preparation and fulsome management support, along with disciplined leadership from the board chair and CEO, will well position the board to satisfy these expanded oversight duties.