Bots or Copycats? Website Accessibility Demand Letters and Website Complaints in a New Age

Monday, April 24, 2023

When one of our clients recently received nearly-identical demand letters from remote, unrelated, and unrepresented parties claiming website accessibility and threatening legal action for damages under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), we decided to look into it. Below are samples of similar demand letters.

After investigating the source of the demand letters, we found a self-pronounced healthcare advocate providing instructions and template language online describing how to pursue website claims through demand letters. The website also implied that a bot can be used to generate complaints if the demands are not met. Whether a human healthcare advocate or bot, it is clear that a copycat situation has emerged and that clients should be aware of these claims.

Reacting To These Copycat Claims

Many of our clients have made rational, economic decisions to quickly settle their website accessibility claims. If bots are producing these demand letters and/or the court complaints that follow, it is likely that the claimants may well be pursuing a scheme and lack a valid claim and that settling one of these will provide no assurance that the bot or copycats will not bring more claims in the future.

As a result, companies that receive similar demand letters may want to strongly consider their next steps. A response may indicate some level of concern that tells the demanding party that the company is willing to pay to dispense with the claim. Fighting these claims, while more costly than settling, may be a better course of action. One successful defense in these cases may prove to be a longer-term defense in defeating bot-produced or copycat claims.

Key Takeaways

This kind of activity serves as a further reminder to places of public accommodations of their obligations under Title III of the ADA to make their websites accessible. In March 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) published a guidance titled “Guidance on Web Accessibility and the ADA.” The new nonregulatory guidance offers little assistance to the business community on the two undecided questions that have fueled the ever-rising volume of litigation in this area. However, it appears to provide some insight into what types of website accessibility features the DOJ believes are important to make web content accessible to people with disabilities.

Based on the DOJ’s guidance and past best practices, companies may want to consider undertaking one or more of the following actions regarding their approach to website accessibility.