January 21, 2021

Volume XI, Number 21

 

Laura A. Mitchell
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Affirmative Action & OFCCP Law Advisor Blog
BREAKING NEWS: President Biden Overturns Trump-Era Executive Order on Combatting Race and Sex Stereotyping

Thursday, January 21, 2021

As one of his first actions as President, Joe Biden has issued an executive order overturning the much controversial Executive Order 13950: Combatting Race and Sex Stereotyping.  In addition to additional actions aimed at promoting and ensuring equity, the new Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government expressly revokes EO 13950.

We are digesting the full Executive Order and will provide additional details soon.

 

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2020National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 21
Laura Mitchell, Jackson Lewis, Management Representation lawyer, Contractual Drafting Attorney
Laura A. Mitchell
Principal

Laura A. Mitchell is a Principal in the Denver, Colorado, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She represents management exclusively in all areas of employment law, focusing on affirmative action and government contractor compliance.

Ms. Mitchell is a Principal in the firm’s Affirmative Action and OFCCP Defense practice group, representing government and non-government contractors in Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) matters, preparing for and defending OFCCP audits, and counseling employers on issues stemming...

lmitchell@jacksonlewis.com
303-225-2382
www.jacksonlewis.com
