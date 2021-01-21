BREAKING NEWS: President Biden Overturns Trump-Era Executive Order on Combatting Race and Sex Stereotyping

Thursday, January 21, 2021

As one of his first actions as President, Joe Biden has issued an executive order overturning the much controversial Executive Order 13950: Combatting Race and Sex Stereotyping. In addition to additional actions aimed at promoting and ensuring equity, the new Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government expressly revokes EO 13950.

We are digesting the full Executive Order and will provide additional details soon.