July 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 211

 

July 29, 2021

July 28, 2021

July 27, 2021

Laura A. Mitchell
F. Christopher Chrisbens

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Affirmative Action & OFCCP Law Advisor Blog

Breaking News: On-Site Federal Contractor Employees Not Fully Vaccinated May be Subject to Mask and COVID Screening Requirements

Thursday, July 29, 2021

In an effort to slow the spread of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, President Biden announced (in a July 29, 2021 White House Fact Sheet, as well as at a press conference) that on-site federal contractor employees will be asked about their vaccination status and if not fully vaccinated, be required to wear a mask and undergo COVID testing:

"[E]very federal government employee and onsite contractor will be asked to attest to their vaccination status. Anyone who does not attest to being fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the job no matter their geographic location, physically distance from all other employees and visitors, comply with a weekly or twice weekly screening testing requirement, and be subject to restrictions on official travel."

President Biden is also directing his team to develop a plan to

“take steps to apply similar standards to all federal contractors.”

The administration will also “encourage employers across the private sector to follow this strong model.”

Laura Mitchell, Jackson Lewis, Management Representation lawyer, Contractual Drafting Attorney
Laura A. Mitchell
Principal

Laura A. Mitchell is a Principal in the Denver, Colorado, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She represents management exclusively in all areas of employment law, focusing on affirmative action and government contractor compliance.

Ms. Mitchell is a Principal in the firm’s Affirmative Action and OFCCP Defense practice group, representing government and non-government contractors in Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) matters, preparing for and defending OFCCP audits, and counseling employers on issues stemming...

lmitchell@jacksonlewis.com
303-225-2382
www.jacksonlewis.com
F. Christopher Chrisbens
F. Christopher Chrisbens, Jackson Lewis, litigation attorney, employment law, intellectual property legal counsel, OFCCP compliance lawyer
Of Counsel

F. Christopher Chrisbens is Of Counsel in the Denver, Colorado, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Over his years as a litigation attorney, manager, trainer and workplace investigator, Mr. Chrisbens has developed a diverse array of employment law skills serving employers in a variety of legal and corporate settings.

Mr. Chrisbens began his career as a litigator and appellate practitioner in Los Angeles, California, and later returned to Boulder, Colorado where he was partner in a Boulder firm practicing in the areas of commercial...

Chris.Chrisbens@jacksonlewis.com
303-225-2381
www.jacksonlewis.com
