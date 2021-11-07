November 7, 2021

Volume XI, Number 311
November 06, 2021

November 05, 2021

November 04, 2021

Article By

William E. Grob
Phillip B. Russell

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
In The Breakroom With Bill, Episode 4: OSHA’s New Emergency Temporary Standard [PODCAST]

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Welcome to In the Breakroom, a podcast series on hot topics related to employment law. On November 4, 2021, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued its new emergency temporary standard (ETS), which imposes vaccine and COVID-19 testing requirements on employers with 100 or more employees. In this episode, Bill Grob and Phillip Russell address the main challenges employers will face as they strive to comply with the new ETS.

© 2021, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.
William E. Grob
Phillip B. Russell
