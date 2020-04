Monday, April 13, 2020

The Louisiana Board of Tax Appeals is canceling all status conference set for April 28, 29, and 30, 2020. All will be rescheduled for a later date.

“At this time, we are unsure what date your status conference will be rescheduled. Once a date is determined, the Board will serve notice of the date and time by U.S. Mail.”

-Board Administrator, BTA